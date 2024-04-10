Limited-time deal makes the Fire Max 11 a sure hit on Amazon; get one while you can

Up Next:
Would you look at this neat surprise? The most impressive Amazon tablet to date, the Fire Max 11, is back at its Spring Sale price! In case you can’t recall, the no-lockscreen-ads, 128GB version got a 29% discount just in time for last month’s Spring Sale event at Amazon. The tempting deal is back on, though only for a short while! How cool is that!
At 29% off, the Fire Max 11 lands at its lowest price! As if that’s not enough, this is only the third time the e-commerce giant has launched this irresistible deal for 2024. So, if you need a budget tablet for casual use under $200, consider Amazon’s limited-time deal on its Fire slate.
Another great option to consider right now is the no-lockscren-ads Fire Max 11 bundle with the stylus and compatible keyboard. Aptly named the “productivity bundle,” this option retails at 31% off its MSRP of $404.97.
Equipped with a MediaTek processor, this puppy is more powerful than just about any other Amazon tablet. It has a faster processor than the latest Fire HD 10 tablet and a better camera for video chats as well. On the downside, the Fire Max 11 has only 4GB RAM, whereas the budget-friendly option by Samsung packs twice as much RAM in its 128GB version.
But if that’s no issue for you, or you appreciate the added convenience of having a smart-home-ready device, this Amazon tablet might prove ideal. At that price, the tablet with a 14-hour battery life is much more attractive, especially for hardcore fans of the brand.
