Limited-time deal makes the Fire Max 11 a sure hit on Amazon; get one while you can

Would you look at this neat surprise? The most impressive Amazon tablet to date, the Fire Max 11, is back at its Spring Sale price! In case you can’t recall, the no-lockscreen-ads, 128GB version got a 29% discount just in time for last month’s Spring Sale event at Amazon. The tempting deal is back on, though only for a short while! How cool is that!

Save 29% on the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads

The super-popular, smart-home-ready Fire Max 11 is once again available at lower prices. The 4/128GB slate without lockscreen ads currently sells at 29% off on Amazon, making it a dream come true for hardcore fans of the brand. The slate has an 11-inch display, a MediaTek processor, and a microSD card slot, giving you entertainment on a budget.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Fire Max 11 productivity bundle: now 31% off on Amazon

Do you want to be more productive? In that case, why not pick the productivity bundle? It gives you the 128GB Fire Max 11 with 128GB of storage and no Lockscreen ads, the compatible keyboard, and even the stylus, at 31% off. Like the Fire Max 11 deal, this offer will only remain active for a limited time. Get yours and save while you can.
$125 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


At 29% off, the Fire Max 11 lands at its lowest price! As if that’s not enough, this is only the third time the e-commerce giant has launched this irresistible deal for 2024. So, if you need a budget tablet for casual use under $200, consider Amazon’s limited-time deal on its Fire slate.

Another great option to consider right now is the no-lockscren-ads Fire Max 11 bundle with the stylus and compatible keyboard. Aptly named the “productivity bundle,” this option retails at 31% off its MSRP of $404.97.

Extremely popular at the e-commerce store, this bad boy gives options like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ a run for their money now that it’s 29% cheaper. True, it lacks what it takes to challenge the best Android tablets on the market. But it performs well in the budget-friendly segment with its vivid 11-inch screen and 2000x1200 resolution.

Equipped with a MediaTek processor, this puppy is more powerful than just about any other Amazon tablet. It has a faster processor than the latest Fire HD 10 tablet and a better camera for video chats as well. On the downside, the Fire Max 11 has only 4GB RAM, whereas the budget-friendly option by Samsung packs twice as much RAM in its 128GB version.

But if that’s no issue for you, or you appreciate the added convenience of having a smart-home-ready device, this Amazon tablet might prove ideal. At that price, the tablet with a 14-hour battery life is much more attractive, especially for hardcore fans of the brand.
