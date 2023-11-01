Mission possible: snatch the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) at 50% off ahead of Black Friday
Is it possible to get the ultimate source of portable entertainment on the cheap weeks before the much-anticipated Black Friday 2023 shopping spree? Yes, it is! Amazon is now selling not one but two of its most compact and popular tablets – the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus – at Black Friday-worthy discounts!
In case you’re not feeling particularly tempted to get any of these tablets despite their smashing discounts, we suggest you check out our early Black Friday tablet deals section. There, you can find many other pre-Black Friday deals that are live now.
Starting off with the Fire HD 10, you get a portable slate with a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, up to 12 hours of battery life, 32GB of storage, and Alexa support for ultimate convenience for just under $75. Coughing up an extra $20 lets you grab the Fire HD 10 Plus, which has more RAM on deck, thereby providing better performance.
Speaking of performance, you can probably guess that neither of these devices has enough horsepower to handle extensive gaming sessions or run multiple work-related apps. That said, undemanding everyday tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos are duck soup.
Although you shouldn’t expect too much from any of these tablets, they provide great value for money in their price range. An entryway into portable entertainment for those on a limited budget, they’re now dirt-cheap at Amazon. Take advantage of the limited-time deal while you can.
You can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 for 50% less at the time of writing, while the Fire HD 10 Plus sells at 47% off. If that’s not the perfect start to the holiday shopping season, we don’t know what is! Feel free to take advantage of these offers right away, as Amazon says they won’t stay up for long.
Both devices were released in 2021. Judging from their affordable MSRP, one can easily conclude they’re not among the most powerful tablets on the market. Never mind that, for they do put enough to the table to be among the top budget tablets.
