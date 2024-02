Previously leaked Nothing Phone 2a renders lacking glyph lights revealed to be fake

Remember those minimalistic and glyph-less renders of the Nothing Phone 2a that leaked earlier this week? Well, it turns out that they weren't real and instead were elaborately doctored images. The images, courtesy of the usually-reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (a.k.a. @OnLeaks), were actually based on rejected Nothing Phone designs, not the real 2a.



Here's where things went wrong: Hemmerstoffer, who is known for his accurate leaks, was misled by his source. Instead of legit info, he received manipulated files showcasing a scrapped phone design, not the upcoming 2a. Unfortunately, both Hemmerstoffer and Here's where things went wrong: Hemmerstoffer, who is known for his accurate leaks, was misled by his source. Instead of legit info, he received manipulated files showcasing a scrapped phone design, not the upcoming 2a. Unfortunately, both Hemmerstoffer and SmartPrix — the publication collaborating on the leak — failed to initially disclose the unofficial nature of the source, unlike their usual transparent approach. This transparency lapse fueled some doubts and confusion among fans and other reliable leakers, such as Evan Blass (@evleaks) who questioned the validity of this leak when it first appeared.





I'd be pretty skeptical of this alleged last minute redesign, for two reasons. Number one, it's not a standard Foxconn-sourced, CAD-based @onleaks leak, so his usual accuracy is not applicable.

Secondly, the teaser tagline for the (2a), "See the world through fresh eyes," would… https://t.co/QVvFTwdwcw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 6, 2024



One of the biggest tipoffs that the leak was fake, was the fact that the render looked very different from the teasers that Nothing had officially revealed in the past, as well as some other tidbits such as the fact that the render wasn't "Foxconn-sourced" and that the product tagline didn't quite match the design we were looking at. This caused SmartPrix to go back and recheck the source and since then, both them and Hemmerstoffer have come forward to clear the air.





Sooo... Seems like my #Nothing Phone 2a leak was wrong because...



THIS actually ISN'T the #NothingPhone2a! (very fake look through non official press render) Sorry...



More details over @Smartprixhttps://t.co/moba5O4jRzpic.twitter.com/proAdcMQed — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 9, 2024

So, what about the real 2a? As of now, it's a mystery shrouded in a (presumably transparent) case. The design remains under wraps, and any further leaks (real or otherwise) should be treated with healthy skepticism until official confirmation arrives. As of now, it appears that the design previously leaked by Blass is the more accurate one, but at this point we have no way of knowing for real. So, what about the real 2a? As of now, it's a mystery shrouded in a (presumably transparent) case. The design remains under wraps, and any further leaks (real or otherwise) should be treated with healthy skepticism until official confirmation arrives. As of now, it appears that the design previously leaked by Blass is the more accurate one, but at this point we have no way of knowing for real.