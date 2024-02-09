Previously leaked Nothing Phone 2a renders lacking glyph lights revealed to be fake

I'd be pretty skeptical of this alleged last minute redesign, for two reasons. Number one, it's not a standard Foxconn-sourced, CAD-based @onleaks leak, so his usual accuracy is not applicable. Secondly, the teaser tagline for the (2a), "See the world through fresh eyes," would… https://t.co/QVvFTwdwcw

So, what about the real 2a? As of now, it's a mystery shrouded in a (presumably transparent) case. The design remains under wraps, and any further leaks (real or otherwise) should be treated with healthy skepticism until official confirmation arrives. As of now, it appears that the design previously leaked by Blass is the more accurate one, but at this point we have no way of knowing for real.

Sooo... Seems like my #Nothing Phone 2a leak was wrong because... THIS actually ISN'T the #NothingPhone2a ! (very fake look through non official press render) Sorry... More details over @Smartprix https://t.co/moba5O4jRz pic.twitter.com/proAdcMQed

Design previously leaked which most aligns with the tagline released by Nothing. Still not to be taken as a the final design.





This incident serves as a reminder that not all leaks are created equal and even reliable leakers with a proven track record can sometimes be misled. For the most accurate picture, design teasers officially released by the manufacturer should take precedence and anything else should be taken with a huge grain of salt. This serves as a learning experience for both leakers and tech publications (yours truly included) alike.