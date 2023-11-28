Tipster says Samsung will rebrand its Exynos chips and give them a wacky new name
Thanks to the proliferation of social media platforms, it's tough to stand out as a tipster these days. One tipster, Digital Chat Station, made his bones by correctly posting that Qualcomm was going to change the name of its flagship application processor (AP) in 2021 from the expected Snapdragon 898 to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Sure, it sounded funny at the time, but he was right. Now comes a tipster with an even more bonkers post about a new name that Samsung is supposedly cooking up for its Exynos line of chips.
According to a tweet posted on "X" by @OreXda (via SamMobile), Samsung is apparently looking to rebrand its Exynos chips as the "Dream Chip." While it might not be deserved, the Exynos name does not have a great reputation compared to its rivals thanks to complaints about overheating, battery drain, stuttering on videos, and more. A new name could give Samsung a fresh start in the industry.
In an attempt to close the gap with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy AP, Samsung designed the Exynos 2400 SoC with 10 CPU cores although it still failed to top the Geekbench benchmark score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Tipster tweets rumor about Samsung replacing the Exynos name with Dream Chip
The most recent rumor from the mill says that Samsung plans on equipping the upcoming Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ flagship phones with the Exynos 2400 AP in most markets. In the U.S. and China, those two phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. In all markets, according to the current speculation, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy will be running the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The tipster says that Samsung will rebrand all of its Exynos chips with the "Dream Chip" moniker, not just its flagship chips. The rebranding would take place sometime in 2024 and while the rumored new name does convey a large amount of self-confidence that Samsung hasn't earned in the chip industry, perhaps that's the main reason why this rumor seems so far-fetched.
