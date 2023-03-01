Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

These exclusive discount codes can get you the best OnePlus devices at the lowest prices
The hot new OnePlus 11 flagship is no longer up for grabs with a "free" memory upgrade from either third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy or the handset vendor itself, but if you're a hardcore fan of the brand gearing up to enter the foldable game soon, we're ready to make you an offer you can't refuse.

How does a 15 percent discount on anything sound as a spring-welcoming deal? This is available exclusively for PhoneArena readers from today, March 1, through the end of the month on all of the best OnePlus phones and accessories... as long as your order exceeds $900 in value.

OnePlus 11

Save Up to $500 Off with Select Trade-In; Use PHAE15 Code for Extra 15 Percent Discount on Orders Over $900; PHAE10 Code for 10 Percent Discount on Orders Over $800; PHAE5 Code for 5 Percent Discount on Orders Over $700
$699
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10T

Instant $150 Discount; Use PHAE15 Code for Extra 15 Percent Discount on Orders Over $900; PHAE10 Code for 10 Percent Discount on Orders Over $800; PHAE5 Code for 5 Percent Discount on Orders Over $700
$150 off (23%)
$499
$649
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro

Use PHAE15 Code for Extra 15 Percent Discount on Orders Over $900; PHAE10 Code for 10 Percent Discount on Orders Over $800; PHAE5 Code for 5 Percent Discount on Orders Over $700
$799
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Use PHAE15 Code for Extra 15 Percent Discount on Orders Over $900; PHAE10 Code for 10 Percent Discount on Orders Over $800; PHAE5 Code for 5 Percent Discount on Orders Over $700
$179
Buy at OnePlus

You'll have to use the "PHAE15" voucher code at checkout to maximize your savings, with "PHAE10" and "PHAE5" codes activating 10 and 5 percent discounts on $800+ and $700+ orders respectively.

Naturally, your cart can contain multiple products to help get the total over the necessary threshold to activate the promo codes, and our exclusive discounts are stackable with other deals and offers available for anyone visiting the official US OnePlus e-store.

For instance, you can order last fall's high-end OnePlus 10T 5G handset at a reduced price of $499 instead of $649 and add, say, a premium pair of noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and a mid-range Nord N20 5G phone to score an extra discount of 15 percent in your cart with "PHAE15."

The OnePlus 11 5G powerhouse, meanwhile, can be had in a 128 or 256GB storage configuration with whatever companion device(s) you wish at the same aforementioned discount while also qualifying for up to $500 off with an eligible trade-in.

There's also the OnePlus 10 Pro to consider, but although that bad boy is eligible for a small discount by itself right now at a price of $799 and up, we've seen the early 2022-released high-ender marked down way too many times so far to recommend a purchase today. 

