'Bleak' European smartphone market report provides both good and bad news for Samsung and Apple





If the newest regional quarterly estimates put together by Counterpoint Research are to be trusted, only around 40 million smartphones were sold in Europe between April and June of this year, representing a huge decline of 11 and 13 percent from Q2 2021 and Q1 2022 respectively.





More worryingly, this is apparently the lowest such total registered since Q2 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was wreaking havoc on so many different branches of the tech industry, and perhaps worst of all, analysts don't expect the "situation in Europe" to get significantly better anytime soon.









The main culprit, of course, remains Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but at the same time, recession looms larger and larger on the horizon of "many countries", obviously contributing to shrinking demand and higher prices for mobile devices (and so many other things).





With all that in mind, it seems outright miraculous that both Samsung and Apple managed to boost their sales numbers in the region compared to Q2 2021, although the explanation is unlikely to please the two tech giants.





Basically, Europe's Q2 2022 gold and silver medalists had hit rock bottom during the April - June 2021 timeframe, improving their scores in Q3 and Q4 of last year before entering another apparent free fall trajectory.









It's true, both Samsung and Apple have sold far fewer smartphones on the old continent in the second quarter of this year compared to the first, only retaining their gold and silver positions due to Xiaomi's inability of repeating its incredible showing from back in Q2 2021.





Bronze medalist Xiaomi, for what it's worth, did manage to improve its figures sequentially, unlike fourth and fifth placers Oppo and Realme, the latter of which can at least be satisfied with posting healthy year-on-year growth.



