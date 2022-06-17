Realme's the only winner in a declining European smartphone market

Realme was the biggest winner

Rounding out the top 5 was Realme, which seems to have taken the European market by storm in recent years. It defied the odds to increase shipments by a seriously impressive 67% year-on-year, doubling its market share in the process to 4%.



The only brands to experience faster growth in Europe last quarter were HMD Global (the brand behind Nokia) and Google , though both ship much smaller quantities of smartphones.

Xiaomi has so far been unable to avoid severe component shortages, leading to a whopping 36% decline in shipments across Europe in the first three months of the year, wiping 5 percentage points off its market share in the process. It retained its position as Europe's third-largest brand, but Oppo is now much closer than before. Speaking of which, Oppo experienced an 8% drop in shipments but remained stable in terms of the market share at 6%.