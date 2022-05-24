Russia invading Ukraine slashed smartphone shipments in Europe, but Apple still managed to grow



Despite that downward trend, Apple managed to actually grow in the period, shipping 8.9 million iPhones and surpassing Xiaomi at the second place. Samsung remained the most prolific smartphone vendor in Europe, but it also shipped less Galaxy phones, 14.6 million in total, or a decline of 1.5 million over the same period last year.

One other company emerged at the fourth place with stellar sales and that is Realme, the Oppo offshoot that focuses on value-for-money devices. It shipped more than twice as many phones as last year and recorded 2.1 million shipments in Europe in May 2022.



Overall smartphone shipments in Europe declined to 41.7 million in May, down from 46.4 million in the same month last year.





And while this is troubling news for the industry, we can see how a strong lineup like the iPhone 13 still managed to secure solid shipments for Apple.









This worrying forecast clouds expectations for the upcoming fall launches of flagship devices like the new Galaxy Fold series expected in late August, as well as the new iPhones that should hit the market in late September.





Of course, this is only the factual side of the story. As millions of people are displaced by the Russian aggression in Ukraine and thousands die, it is the human cost of the conflict that hurts the most. Don't forget that if you have the opportunity, it is always a good idea to help those who have suffered from this war and help peace come along sooner.



