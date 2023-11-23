Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazing Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Motorola devices now.

This epic Pixel 7 deal is here to help you make the most of this Black Friday

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This epic Pixel 7 deal is here to help you make the most of this Black Friday
Are you looking for a smartphone that provides a clean Android experience, takes awesome photos, has a super cool display, and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? While that may typically be close to impossible, Amazon-owned retailer Woot now allows you to achieve it by purchasing the incredible Pixel 7 at 28% off its price tag. And the price is for a fully unlocked, unopened, and untouched Google phone!

Then again, if you feel like 128GB isn’t sufficient for your digital hoarding, you might want to shift your attention to Amazon itself. Here, you can find the 256GB model in Snow at a pretty decent 21% markdown. Whichever of these deals you choose, know that you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.

Pixel 7, 128GB: save 28% at Woot right now

Now available at a whopping $170 off its price tag, the Pixel 7 gives you unparalleled value for money. Woot is selling the model with 128GB of storage space in Obsidian color at a 28% cheaper price. The device provides a clean Android experience and is a no-miss at that price.
$170 off (28%)
$429 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot

256GB Pixel 7: save 21% at Amazon

Amazon has prepared an awesome deal on the bigger storage model in Snow. So, if you're after more storage space, we suggest you pick this deal. The Pixel 7 is decidedly affordable at 21% off, so we suggest not to miss out on this amazing Black Friday deal.
$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at Amazon

Check out other cool Black Friday phone deals that are live now.


We get that the Pixel 7 doesn’t come with those latest insane AI capabilities as the newer iteration. But still, the 2022-released Google phone remains an incredible choice to this day, and it easily beats many of the best budget phones in 2023.

First off, the device sports a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate that optimizes between 60 and 90Hz. The smaller size (compared to the Pixel 6) makes this smartphone easier to hold and operate with one hand and doesn’t strain your wrist or fingers.

Complementing the stunning display is Google’s proprietary Tensor G2 chipset. In our benchmark tests, this bad boy performs considerably better than the Galaxy S22+. In other words, you can expect it to handle most things without any hiccups.

We also can’t ignore the incredible Pixel camera setup you get for your investment. The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. The camera app is quite feature-heavy, offering plenty of options to tweak the photos to your taste. On the front, you get an upgraded 10.8MP selfie snapper.

The battery life of the Pixel 7 is no joke, either. Google has opted for a 4,355mAh battery here, giving you a tad over 9 hours of video streaming. While this handset probably won’t last you over a day between charges, the good news is that it supports fast charging speeds.

Overall, we believe this Pixel phone is an incredible choice even in 2023, especially for Google fans who don't want to cough up the extra money for the Pixel 8. If you agree, go ahead and get yours soon, for Woot claims its discount will remain live for another 12 days or until supplies run out.

Top three Black Friday Pixel phones deals today


Save $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage this Black Friday

Google's awesome latest flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, is currently quite affordable at $200 off, which is an awesome deal considering just how great the phone is! It has one of the brightest displays at the moment, as well as a very capable camera and tons of AI features that make it an exceptional offering to consider!
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8, 256GB: save 20% this Black Friday

Good things come in small packages, and this perfectly summarizes this extremely decent Pixel 8 deal over at Amazon, which lets you save $150! This smartphone has Google's Tensor G3 SoC, guaranteeing amazing performance. What's more, the Pixel 8 runs on Android 14 out of the box and gives you a clean experience. Don't miss out on this super hot offer.
$150 off (20%)
$609
$759
Buy at Amazon

Save 25% on a new the Google Pixel 7a with 128GB of storage at Amazon

The affordable yet very capable Google Pixel 7a is some $125 off right now. Just as capable as the Pixel 7, this one is certainly a decent addition to your phone collection, bringing the best of Android to your fingertips.
$125 off (25%)
$374
$499
Buy at Amazon
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

This epic Pixel 7 deal is here to help you make the most of this Black Friday
This epic Pixel 7 deal is here to help you make the most of this Black Friday
Hidden Black Friday deal bundles the discounted Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a free SmartTag 2
Hidden Black Friday deal bundles the discounted Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a free SmartTag 2
The gargantuan Galaxy S23 Ultra at a magnificent discount! $300 off at Best Buy!
The gargantuan Galaxy S23 Ultra at a magnificent discount! $300 off at Best Buy!
The perfect pre-paid plan to go with your Black Friday phone deal!
The perfect pre-paid plan to go with your Black Friday phone deal!
Amazon deal slams 40% off the Sennheiser Momentum 3 just in time for Black Friday
Amazon deal slams 40% off the Sennheiser Momentum 3 just in time for Black Friday
Apple's rumored move spells the end of Touch ID on the iPhone as we know it
Apple's rumored move spells the end of Touch ID on the iPhone as we know it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless