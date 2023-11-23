This epic Pixel 7 deal is here to help you make the most of this Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a smartphone that provides a clean Android experience, takes awesome photos, has a super cool display, and doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? While that may typically be close to impossible, Amazon-owned retailer Woot now allows you to achieve it by purchasing the incredible Pixel 7 at 28% off its price tag. And the price is for a fully unlocked, unopened, and untouched Google phone!
We get that the Pixel 7 doesn’t come with those latest insane AI capabilities as the newer iteration. But still, the 2022-released Google phone remains an incredible choice to this day, and it easily beats many of the best budget phones in 2023.
Complementing the stunning display is Google’s proprietary Tensor G2 chipset. In our benchmark tests, this bad boy performs considerably better than the Galaxy S22+. In other words, you can expect it to handle most things without any hiccups.
We also can’t ignore the incredible Pixel camera setup you get for your investment. The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. The camera app is quite feature-heavy, offering plenty of options to tweak the photos to your taste. On the front, you get an upgraded 10.8MP selfie snapper.
The battery life of the Pixel 7 is no joke, either. Google has opted for a 4,355mAh battery here, giving you a tad over 9 hours of video streaming. While this handset probably won’t last you over a day between charges, the good news is that it supports fast charging speeds.
Then again, if you feel like 128GB isn’t sufficient for your digital hoarding, you might want to shift your attention to Amazon itself. Here, you can find the 256GB model in Snow at a pretty decent 21% markdown. Whichever of these deals you choose, know that you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck.
Check out other cool Black Friday phone deals that are live now.
We get that the Pixel 7 doesn’t come with those latest insane AI capabilities as the newer iteration. But still, the 2022-released Google phone remains an incredible choice to this day, and it easily beats many of the best budget phones in 2023.
First off, the device sports a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a dynamic refresh rate that optimizes between 60 and 90Hz. The smaller size (compared to the Pixel 6) makes this smartphone easier to hold and operate with one hand and doesn’t strain your wrist or fingers.
Complementing the stunning display is Google’s proprietary Tensor G2 chipset. In our benchmark tests, this bad boy performs considerably better than the Galaxy S22+. In other words, you can expect it to handle most things without any hiccups.
We also can’t ignore the incredible Pixel camera setup you get for your investment. The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 50MP wide sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. The camera app is quite feature-heavy, offering plenty of options to tweak the photos to your taste. On the front, you get an upgraded 10.8MP selfie snapper.
The battery life of the Pixel 7 is no joke, either. Google has opted for a 4,355mAh battery here, giving you a tad over 9 hours of video streaming. While this handset probably won’t last you over a day between charges, the good news is that it supports fast charging speeds.
Overall, we believe this Pixel phone is an incredible choice even in 2023, especially for Google fans who don't want to cough up the extra money for the Pixel 8. If you agree, go ahead and get yours soon, for Woot claims its discount will remain live for another 12 days or until supplies run out.
Things that are NOT allowed: