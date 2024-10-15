The hot new EcoFlow River 3 is a must-have at its best price on Amazon

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Are you looking for ways to keep your devices charged during outdoor weekend getaways? The EcoFlow River 3 is one remarkable option to consider. It's among the top units in the small-sized portable power station department, packing six outlets and 300W continuous output. And guess what else? It's now available at its best price on Amazon, though only for a short while.

The EcoFlow River 3 is now $100 off at Amazon

For a short while, Amazon lets you buy the EcoFlow River 3 portable power station for 39% off its list price, making it a must-have for just about any outdoor enthusiast. Save $100 on the 245Wh compact solar generator before it's too late!
$100 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

If you hurry, you can get the River 3 for 39% off its list price, which gives you $100 in savings. The unit costs almost $260 off-sale season, so it's a real steal right now. Don't miss out and get one before it's too late.

This ultra-compact EcoFlow station was released about two months ago. So, naturally, it comes equipped with the latest technological marvels of its manufacturer, including UPS support with switchover times of under 20 ms. That lets you keep vital appliances running during an unexpected power outage.

With its weight of just 7.8 lb and 245Wh capacity, this compact fella provides plenty of juice for your essentials while camping. The best part? It's so light and compact that it'll never take too much of your space!

What about its ports? You have two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, and a standard cigarette lighter outlet. The unit delivers sufficient power to run a mini-fridge for over three hours, charge your phone or camera, or keep your router on for almost 31 hours. While it won't be able to run power-hungry appliances, you have X-Boost technology that lets it handle 600W heating devices with ease.

But wait—there's more! The River 3 utilizes LiFePO4 battery cells for extended cycle life. You should be able to use it for ten years on a daily basis before you need a replacement. On top of everything else, the small station recharges quickly. You can use the mains to juice it back to 100% in just one hour or a 110W solar panel for top-ups in less than three hours.

All of that can now be yours for less than $160—that's less than some of the best wireless earbuds on the market! Don't wait too long and get your EcoFlow River 3 at Amazon before this awesome limited-time deal expires.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Power Stations - Deals History
36 stories
15 Oct, 2024
The hot new EcoFlow River 3 is a must-have at its best price on Amazon
03 Oct, 2024
Unprecedented EcoFlow Delta 2 deal saves you a massive $510 at Amazon
26 Sep, 2024
The Anker Solix 521 power station is a real bargain for Prime members on Amazon
10 Sep, 2024
Save 50% on the 1152Wh Bluetti AC180 with this gorgeous limited-time Amazon deal
03 Sep, 2024
Hurry up and grab the EcoFlow Delta 2 for 50% off through Amazon's epic flash sale
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

