The hot new EcoFlow River 3 is a must-have at its best price on Amazon

The EcoFlow River 3 is now $100 off at Amazon For a short while, Amazon lets you buy the EcoFlow River 3 portable power station for 39% off its list price, making it a must-have for just about any outdoor enthusiast. Save $100 on the 245Wh compact solar generator before it's too late! $100 off (39%) Buy at Amazon

Recommended Stories

Are you looking for ways to keep your devices charged during outdoor weekend getaways? The EcoFlow River 3 is one remarkable option to consider. It's among the top units in the small-sized portable power station department, packing six outlets and 300W continuous output. And guess what else? It's now available at its best price on Amazon, though only for a short while.If you hurry, you can get the River 3 for 39% off its list price, which gives you $100 in savings. The unit costs almost $260 off-sale season, so it's a real steal right now. Don't miss out and get one before it's too late.This ultra-compact EcoFlow station was released about two months ago. So, naturally, it comes equipped with the latest technological marvels of its manufacturer, including UPS support with switchover times of under 20 ms. That lets you keep vital appliances running during an unexpected power outage.With its weight of just 7.8 lb and 245Wh capacity, this compact fella provides plenty of juice for your essentials while camping. The best part? It's so light and compact that it'll never take too much of your space!What about its ports? You have two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, and a standard cigarette lighter outlet. The unit delivers sufficient power to run a mini-fridge for over three hours, charge your phone or camera, or keep your router on for almost 31 hours. While it won't be able to run power-hungry appliances, you have X-Boost technology that lets it handle 600W heating devices with ease.But wait—there's more! The River 3 utilizes LiFePO4 battery cells for extended cycle life. You should be able to use it for ten years on a daily basis before you need a replacement. On top of everything else, the small station recharges quickly. You can use the mains to juice it back to 100% in just one hour or a 110W solar panel for top-ups in less than three hours.All of that can now be yours for less than $160—that's less than some of the best wireless earbuds on the market! Don't wait too long and get your EcoFlow River 3 at Amazon before this awesome limited-time deal expires.