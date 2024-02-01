Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Become the master of the force with the incredible EcoFlow DELTA 2, now 35% off on Amazon

Are you looking for greener ways to power up your home? Do you want to secure your comfort and your family’s in a blackout? Or do you want to enjoy the modern lifestyle on off-grid adventures? If you answered ’yes’ to any of these questions, you might want to consider the EF EcoFlow DELTA 2. That is a 27lbs portable power station with 1800W AC output that can now be yours at $350 off its price tag on Amazon!

The EF portable power station with 1024Wh capacity has been available at this cool 35% markdown on several occasions, but only for a limited time. Given that it offers enough power to supply over 90% of your home appliances with electricity during a blackout and allows you to connect up to 15 devices at the same time, we’d say it’s certainly worth the investment. So, we suggest you act quickly and get one now.

The EF EcoFlow DELTA 2 is now 35% cheaper at Amazon

The EcoFlow DELTA 2 is your ideal source of alternative power at home, while camping, or anything else. The unit has a 1024Wh capacity, features a LiFePO4 (LFP) battery, and offers an expandable capacity of up to 3Wh when you connect additional batteries. The unit delivers 1800W AC output, covering more than 90% of your home appliances during a blackout. You can also simultaneously charge up to 15 devices with the DELTA 2. Get it now, and you can save 35% (or $350) at Amazon.
$350 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Get EcoFlow DELTA 2 + 220W Solar Panel at $600 off with coupon

Alternatively, you can turn your EcoFlow DELTA 2 into a solar generator with this 220W solar panel. With this bifacial solar panel that captures 25% more energy, you can replenish your EF DELTA 2 quicker and more sustainably, too. The unit has an expandable capacity of 1024Wh capacity that can go all the way up to 3Wh with a suitable extra battery. It also allows you to charge up to 15 devices simultaneously. Get the bundle now at $600 off with a coupon on Amazon.
$600 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


With a total of six USB ports (2x fast charging USB-A, two regular USB-A ports, and two USB-C with a max output of 100W), two DC5521 ports, and six AC sockets (max 1800W), this portable power station can indeed power up almost everything you can think of.

Clearly, giving you ultimate comfort in your power needs wasn’t enough for EcoFlow. The manufacturer also equipped its DELTA 2 with X-Boost technology to prevent overloading from devices up to 2200W. What’s more, you can also expand the battery’s total capacity by connecting another DELTA 2 or a DELTA Max to reach a maximum capacity of 3Wh.

Boasting a high rating on Amazon, the DELTA 2 doesn’t just give you extra convenience and peace of mind, it’s also designed to stay with you for longer. According to EcoFlow, this station is up to six times more long-lasting than other portable power stations, giving you a 3000+ cycle life with its LiFePO4 battery.

When the juice of your new portable power station by EcoFlow finally runs out – guess what! You get super-fast recharging, that’s what! According to the manufacturer, your 1024Wh battery offers 0-100% charging in just 80 minutes with an AC input. You can also charge it via solar power or your car.

