Black Friday is already here for EcoFlow Delta 2 shoppers — save 54% on one now
If you've been planning to upgrade your alternative portable power solution, now's the time to do it! Why? Well, because EcoFlow's Delta 2 portable power station retails at unbelievably low prices on Amazon, making it the perfect pre-Black Friday pick. The well-liked model is available at a record 54% off its ~$1,000 asking price, an unparalleled markdown we've seen nowhere else. It'll only stay at that price for a short time, though.
But that's not all! Amazon is throwing some coupons to sweeten the pot even further. You can redeem different vouchers for additional savings depending on the amount of your order. Buying eligible EcoFlow items over $1,000 gives you an extra 5% off, with the maximum coupon markdown reaching 9%.
With over 2,000 units already sold, the Delta 2 is clearly a hit at 54% off. The 1,024Wh solar generator delivers safe 1800W output via six AC outlets, providing plenty of juice for vacuum cleaners, some coffee makers, and more.
In total, you've got 15 outlets, which is one of the reasons why the EcoFlow station is among the best portable power stations. Its versatility, ease of use, LiFePO4 battery cells (with a 10-year lifespan), and quick charging features are what make it stand out from the crowd. And, in case you were wondering, the solar generator reaches 0–80% in just 50 minutes.
Another super spicy bargain bundles the 1,024Wh solar generator with a 220W solar panel. Both products can usually set you back almost $1,650 at Amazon, but if you act now, you can get them for $900 less! That's a huge 55% in savings, by the way!
You can also use it to charge laptops, tablets, phones, etc., over two USB-C ports. The unit additionally sports four USB-A ports, a 12V DC Cigarette Lighter port, and two DC551 sockets, which work with modems and more.
We've had our fair share of testing the EcoFlow Delta 2 and found nothing to complain about. That's why it's so easy to recommend it at its new record-low price. If you're an avid camper or need a home backup power source, this is the one to get. It's 54% off at Amazon for a limited time, letting you buy it for less than $460.
