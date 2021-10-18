Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?0
There are situations where a light retouch here and there is completely understandable - you might be feeling sick, have a nasty rash, or not getting enough sleep in the last couple of days.
Today we’re asking you - do you use the beauty mode on your phone when you take selfies? And what’s the reasoning behind your answer? Is it an ethical thing, or you just don’t find the technology good enough?
Bear in mind that, as we pointed out, some phones have this option switched on by default. So If you just take selfies without fiddling with the settings you should probably vote “I have no idea.”
More Polls: