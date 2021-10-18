Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Camera Polls

Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Poll: Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?
Beautification is a controversial subject - on one hand, it’s like wearing a digital bra - no one knows what you actually look like until they see you in person. On the other hand, this feature can save a lot of time and sometimes even replace makeup.

There are situations where a light retouch here and there is completely understandable - you might be feeling sick, have a nasty rash, or not getting enough sleep in the last couple of days.

Now, smartphones have had this feature for almost a decade, and in some cases, it’s even on by default. There are also a pretty wide variety of beautification effects baked in the selfie camera software - from removing blemishes and adjusting skin color, all the way to changing the overall geometry of your face, and making your eyes bigger.

Today we’re asking you - do you use the beauty mode on your phone when you take selfies? And what’s the reasoning behind your answer? Is it an ethical thing, or you just don’t find the technology good enough?

Do you use Beauty mode when you take selfies?

Vote View Result

Bear in mind that, as we pointed out, some phones have this option switched on by default. So If you just take selfies without fiddling with the settings you should probably vote “I have no idea.”

Let the voting begin, and as always, share your thoughts on beautification in the comments below.

More Polls:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents
by Anam Hamid,  0
First Pixel 6 unboxing video and real-world images reveal box contents
Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Galaxy S22 series to lack a signature Samsung hardware feature
Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here
by Spigen,  0
Super mini, but super powerful – Spigen's universal Mini USB-C charger is here
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
by Mariyan Slavov,  31
Poll: What would make you buy the Google Pixel Fold? The Price!
Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Galaxy Buds 2 Maison Kitsune Edition could debut at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event
Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung may borrow the final S22 Ultra camera design straight from LG
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless