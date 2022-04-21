 Vote now: Do you like the (alleged) design of the Pixel Watch? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Do you like the (alleged) design of the Pixel Watch?

Polls
Mariyan Slavov
Google has been working on its own vision of the smartwatch idea since 2018! Now, four years later, it looks like the time is nigh for this mysterious device to see the light of day.

Rumors about the Pixel Watch started to pile up last year, and during the past couple of months we got a number of leaked images, the codename and software version of the alleged device, and we also witnessed Google updating its store possibly in preparation for the Pixel Watch launch.

We’re pretty excited about a smartwatch, designed by Google, as it will have the potential to integrate a lot of useful tools, ideas, and software services from the company’s portfolio. When it comes to watches, though, there’s one key aspect that can be much more important than specs and features - design.

It’s completely understandable - a smartwatch is a gadget you would be displaying on your hand almost all the time, it’s a fashion statement. So, based on all the leaked images (which by the way are pretty coherent across all the leakers), let’s see if Google has found the sweet spot when it comes to smartwatch design.

Do you like the alleged design of the Pixel Watch? It’s clearly different from what the competitors have been doing for the past couple of years. It looks pretty thin, round, and somewhat minimalistic. Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless