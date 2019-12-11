Disney+ takes Google's 2019 US 'Year in Search' crown, iPhone 11 gets honorable mention
Then again, the top ten Canadian and Dutch lists don't include Disney Plus either, although the platform was the seventh most-searched term in the "What is...?" section of the US recap. Google's latest "Year in Search" roundup also has the iPhone 11 ranked ninth overall stateside, as well as fifth worldwide. No other mobile devices or families of smartphones were able to earn any prizes this year, not unlike last year, when even Apple's then-newest iPhones were snubbed from the US and global top ten lists.
This apparent surge in popularity may have less to do with the actual box-office success of the iPhone 11 lineup and more to do with Apple's wise shift in branding from confusing letters to a number anyone can understand and easily remember. Still, trumping Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame, and Joker globally, as well as Jussie Smollett in the US is no small feat.
