Discover Samsung event is back with an entire week grab discounts on smartphones, tablets, and more





The event will feature flash deals, deals of the day, bundles, and deals that will last throughout the entire week. Flash deals will be available daily from 12-4pm EST and will only last until the product runs out. The Deals of the day begin at 9am EST each day and will be available for those 24 hours only. Additionally, you will be able to take advantage of curated and customizable bundles so you can tap in to Samsung's ecosystem of connected devices and save.









Samsung Discover deals on phones





On Monday May 15th, you will be able to grab a Galaxy S23 Ultra for 63% off by trading in an eligible device for an up to $750 enhanced trade in credit and an additional $50 e-certificate. This deal will only be available on Monday for 24 hours starting at 9am EST.





Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Save up to $800 with $50 e-certificate & $750 enhanced trade in on May 15th. $751 off (63%) Trade-in $449 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung





However, if the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is not the phone for you, you can always opt for last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. You will be able to grab one of these at a 25% discount, bringing the price of the device down to $899. This deal will also only be available for 24 hours starting at 9am EST on Tuesday May 16th.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Save $300 on the Galaxy S22 Ultra soon. $300 off (25%) $899 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung





You can grab a Samsung Galaxy S23+ for 70% off, bringing the promo price down to $299 if you have an eligible trade-in. This deal will be available only on Wednesday May 17th.





Samsung Galaxy S23+ Save up to $700 with an enhanced trade-in and $50 e-certificate on May 17th. $701 off (70%) Trade-in $299 $999 99 Buy at Samsung





Additionally, all week long you will be able to enjoy discounts on selected Samsung smartphones, such as:



56% off Galaxy A54 5G - Save $250 (promo price: $199)

50% off Galaxy Z Flip4 – Save up to $500 with enhanced trade in (promo price: $499)

44% off Galaxy Z Fold4 – Storage upgrade and save up to $800 with enhanced trade in (promo price: $999)

88% off Galaxy S23 & S23+ – Save up to $700 with enhanced trade in (promo price: $99)

63% off Galaxy S23 Ultra – Save up to $750 with enhanced trade in (promo price: $499)

21% off Certified Re-Newed Device Galaxy S22 – Save up to $125 (promo price starting at $769)

Up to 27% off Certified Re-Newed Device Galaxy S22 Ultra – Save up to $250 (promo price starting at $669)





Samsung Discover deals on watches

All week long you will be able to score a free extra charger when you purchase a Galaxy Watch 5. Also if you go for a Galaxy Watch5 Pro and bundle that with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you will save a total of $125. Additionally, if you purchase a Galaxy ZFold4, you can get a Galaxy Watch5 for only $99.





Samsung Discover deals on headphones

Headphones are also included among the Discover Samsung deals, with a $40 discount being offered on the Galaxy Buds 2, bringing the price down to $109. However, if you prefer the Galaxy Buds2 Pro, there's also a sweet deal on those two with a free silicone case with your purchase.





Samsung Discover deals on tablets

Although no standalone deals have been announced yet on Samsung tablets, there is one bundle that will get you a 50% off a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with you purchase a 2023 Neo QLED TV, along with discounts on other home audio equipment.