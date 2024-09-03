MLS Season Pass on Apple TV now offers its lowest price of the season
Up Next:
Soccer fans rejoice, as MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available for just $9.99 for the remainder of the 2024 season. New customers can sign up for a season subscription for slightly less than $10, including playoffs.
On the other hand, existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a seasonal subscription to MLS Season Pass for free, for the rest of the season, including playoffs.
Besides that, the MLS Cup Playoffs kicks off with Decision Day on Saturday, October 19 and the postseason culminates with MLS Cup 2024, with hosting rights awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.
If you didn’t know, all matches are available in English or Spanish, with the option to listen to the home club’s local radio announcers. The season subscription comes with some extra features, such as the ability to access MLS 360 in both English and Spanish, as well as pre-match coverage, post-match analysis, highlights, player profiles, interviews, club content, match replays, live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.
It's also important to mention that soccer fans can watch up to four simultaneous matches at once with Multiview on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad. In addition, subscribers benefit from the Catch Up feature, which allows viewers who tune in for a match after kickoff to watch all the key moments before joining live
On the other hand, existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a seasonal subscription to MLS Season Pass for free, for the rest of the season, including playoffs.
Although the regular season is coming to an end on October 19, there are still many soccer events scheduled throughout the next several weeks. For starters, soccer fans can tune into the league for 2024 Campeones Cup on September 25, the sixth edition of the annual competition that pits the reigning MLS Cup champion (Columbus Crew) against the reigning LIGA MX champion (Club América).
Besides that, the MLS Cup Playoffs kicks off with Decision Day on Saturday, October 19 and the postseason culminates with MLS Cup 2024, with hosting rights awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.
Furthermore, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as well as MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi in over 100 countries around the world.
If you didn’t know, all matches are available in English or Spanish, with the option to listen to the home club’s local radio announcers. The season subscription comes with some extra features, such as the ability to access MLS 360 in both English and Spanish, as well as pre-match coverage, post-match analysis, highlights, player profiles, interviews, club content, match replays, live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.
It's also important to mention that soccer fans can watch up to four simultaneous matches at once with Multiview on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad. In addition, subscribers benefit from the Catch Up feature, which allows viewers who tune in for a match after kickoff to watch all the key moments before joining live
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: