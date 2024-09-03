Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV now offers its lowest price of the season

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wireless service
MLS Season Pass discount
Soccer fans rejoice, as MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available for just $9.99 for the remainder of the 2024 season. New customers can sign up for a season subscription for slightly less than $10, including playoffs.

On the other hand, existing Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up for a seasonal subscription to MLS Season Pass for free, for the rest of the season, including playoffs.

Although the regular season is coming to an end on October 19, there are still many soccer events scheduled throughout the next several weeks. For starters, soccer fans can tune into the league for 2024 Campeones Cup on September 25, the sixth edition of the annual competition that pits the reigning MLS Cup champion (Columbus Crew) against the reigning LIGA MX champion (Club América).

Besides that, the MLS Cup Playoffs kicks off with Decision Day on Saturday, October 19 and the postseason culminates with MLS Cup 2024, with hosting rights awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.

Furthermore, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV will broadcast every match of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as well as MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi in over 100 countries around the world.

If you didn’t know, all matches are available in English or Spanish, with the option to listen to the home club’s local radio announcers. The season subscription comes with some extra features, such as the ability to access MLS 360 in both English and Spanish, as well as pre-match coverage, post-match analysis, highlights, player profiles, interviews, club content, match replays, live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches.

It's also important to mention that soccer fans can watch up to four simultaneous matches at once with Multiview on Apple TV 4K devices and on iPad. In addition, subscribers benefit from the Catch Up feature, which allows viewers who tune in for a match after kickoff to watch all the key moments before joining live
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

We might be saying goodbye to these Apple devices as soon as next week
We might be saying goodbye to these Apple devices as soon as next week
TicWatch Pro 5 series finally receiving Wear OS 4 updates
TicWatch Pro 5 series finally receiving Wear OS 4 updates
DIRECTV customers lose access to Disney’s ABC, ESPN, more channels
DIRECTV customers lose access to Disney’s ABC, ESPN, more channels
Starting in 2025, a feature found on the original iPhone won't be seen on the device again
Starting in 2025, a feature found on the original iPhone won't be seen on the device again
Google rolls out five new Android features for phones and smartwatches
Google rolls out five new Android features for phones and smartwatches
Bluesky user base soars to two million new members in just one week
Bluesky user base soars to two million new members in just one week
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless