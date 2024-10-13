See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
DirecTV to launch a free, ad-supported FAST streaming service next month

MyFree DirecTV logo
MyFree DirecTV logo | Image credit: DirecTV
After being fully acquired by private equity firm TPG last month, DirecTV announced it will launch a free, ad-supported FAST streaming service as early as next month.

The company is trying to tap into an $8 billion market with a brand-new streaming service that won’t cost you any money. Dubbed MyFree DirecTV, the dedicated free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform will be launched on November 15.

According to DirecTV, the new service will offer viewers direct access to curated FAST Channel content and an exclusive on-demand library, with additional channels scheduled to be added to its portfolio throughout 2025 and beyond.

DIRECTV envisions a brighter TV future that offers consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value. The launch of MyFree DIRECTV will do just that. We’re laser-focused on strengthening our investment in this area as we empower our advertising clients to reach new audiences with targeted and contextual solutions and innovative ad formats,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV Advertising.

It's also important to mention that the service will be accessible nationwide online, via mobile, and on select smart TVs and streaming devices. Also, DirecTV users will be pleased to know that the free ad-supported FAST service comes with DirecTV’s Your TV content aggregation carousel, which was introduced earlier this year.

According to DirecTV, the FAST services market segment has already generation $8 billion in the United States alone from the beginning of the year. This suggests that these services are extremely appealing to viewers who continue to flock to free, ad-supported options, which don’t drop the ball when it comes to quality.

DirecTV’s upcoming free, ad-supported FAST streaming platform faces fierce competition from companies that have already mastered this specific market segment, including The Roku Channel, Amazon, Tubi, and Pluto.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

