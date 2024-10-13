DirecTV to launch a free, ad-supported FAST streaming service next month
MyFree DirecTV logo | Image credit: DirecTVAfter being fully acquired by private equity firm TPG last month, DirecTV announced it will launch a free, ad-supported FAST streaming service as early as next month.
The company is trying to tap into an $8 billion market with a brand-new streaming service that won’t cost you any money. Dubbed MyFree DirecTV, the dedicated free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform will be launched on November 15.
According to DirecTV, the new service will offer viewers direct access to curated FAST Channel content and an exclusive on-demand library, with additional channels scheduled to be added to its portfolio throughout 2025 and beyond.
“DIRECTV envisions a brighter TV future that offers consumers quality content with more choice and more control at the right value. The launch of MyFree DIRECTV will do just that. We’re laser-focused on strengthening our investment in this area as we empower our advertising clients to reach new audiences with targeted and contextual solutions and innovative ad formats,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DIRECTV Advertising.
It's also important to mention that the service will be accessible nationwide online, via mobile, and on select smart TVs and streaming devices. Also, DirecTV users will be pleased to know that the free ad-supported FAST service comes with DirecTV’s Your TV content aggregation carousel, which was introduced earlier this year.
According to DirecTV, the FAST services market segment has already generation $8 billion in the United States alone from the beginning of the year. This suggests that these services are extremely appealing to viewers who continue to flock to free, ad-supported options, which don’t drop the ball when it comes to quality.
DirecTV’s upcoming free, ad-supported FAST streaming platform faces fierce competition from companies that have already mastered this specific market segment, including The Roku Channel, Amazon, Tubi, and Pluto.
