DIRECTV launches MySports, its own sports-centric package

Wireless service
DIRECTV MySports
After the whole Venu Sports debacle, which ended up with the sports streaming service being canceled before being born, DIRECTV announced its own sports-centric package, MySports. Initially, the newly introduced MySports package will only be available in 24 major metro regions, but more will come online soon, DIRECTV claims.

At launch, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and the San Francisco Bay Area (Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose) will receive their local ABC, Fox, and NBC stations, with consumers in other major metro areas like Houston, Dallas, Washington DC, Atlanta, Austin, Detroit, Gainesville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Miami, Boston, New Haven, San Diego to sign up for the service this week and receive additional local stations as affiliates opt-in.

MySports includes 40 sports and broadcast channels, which can be streamed through the DIRECTV app on mobile devices or popular platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. The sports-centric package will also offer the option to catch every play through game-time notifications and the ability to watch now on live TV or later through unlimited cloud DVR.

It's important to mention that nearly two dozen national sports channels are immediately available through MySports, so here is the full list:

  • ACC Network
  • Big Ten Network
  • DIRECTV 4K Live
  • DIRECTV 4K Live 2
  • ESPN
  • ESPN2
  • ESPNews
  • ESPNU
  • Fox Sports 1
  • Fox Sports 2
  • Golf Channel
  • MLB Network
  • NBA TV
  • NFL Network
  • NHL Network
  • SEC Network
  • TBS
  • TNT
  • TruTV
  • USA Network

DIRECTV launches MySports, its own sports-centric package


Additionally, DIRECTV announced that local channels will initially include any stations owned and operated by ABC, Fox, and NBC, with additional stations coming online soon. More networks, local stations and ESPN+, will be included in MySports at no extra cost in the near future.

Customers who sign up online for the contract-free package before February 28, can receive MySports for just $49.99 monthly for the first three months, a $20 monthly savings.

Just like every other DIRECT package, MySports customers will also have access to the MyFree DIRECTV ad-supported sports channels, which includes ACC Digital Network, Big 12, Fight Network, Fuel TV, Origin Sports, Pickleball TV, Players TV, Sports Grid, Stadium Stream, Surfer TV, Swerve Combat, T2, The Jim Rome Show, TNA, Torque by History, Waypoint TV and Women’s Sports Network.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

