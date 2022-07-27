Google is not doing anything about these hugely popular malicious apps, so just delete them yourself









We're talking more than 10 million (!!!) people targeted by the dozens of apps listed in Doctor Web's latest "review of virus activity on mobile devices" alone, and worst of all, that figure may well continue to rise as we speak under Google's sloppy (to say the least) supervision.

Here are all the new apps you need to avoid, delete, and never again install on your phone





Photo Editor: Beauty Filter

Photo Editor: Retouch and Cutout

Photo Editor: Art Filters

Photo Editor - Design Maker

Photo Editor & Background Eraser

Photo & Exif Editor

Photo Editor - Filters Effects

Photo Filters & Effects

Photo Editor : Blur Image

Photo Editor : Cut, Paste

Emoji Keyboard: Stickers & GIF

Neon Theme Keyboard

Neon Theme - Android Keyboard

Cashe Cleaner

Fancy Charging

FastCleaner: Cashe Cleaner

Call Skins - Caller Themes

Funny Caller

CallMe Phone Themes

InCall: Contact Background

MyCall - Call Personalization

Caller Theme (com.caller.theme.slow)

Caller Theme (com.callertheme.firstref)

Funny Wallpapers - Live Screen

4K Wallpapers Auto Changer

NewScrean: 4D Wallpapers

Stock Wallpapers & Backgrounds

Notes - reminders and lists

Poco Launcher

4K Pro Camera

YouToon - AI Cartoon Effect

Pista - Cartoon Photo Effect

Water Reminder- Tracker & Reminder

Yoga- For Beginner to Advanced

Chat Online



Just how many different photo editors you need to realize your camera is simply not that great? Aren't there enough well-established, well-reviewed, and all-around awesome keyboard tools available from respected developers and companies to discourage you from ever trying to find the "next big" alternative? Don't you have something better to do than download something called "Funny Caller" or "Funny Wallpapers" on your phone?









These are only a few of the questions you might want to ask yourself the next time you feel bored browsing Google Play's lists of the hottest and most popular titles available for free. A little self-awareness and research could go a long way in helping you avoid the old Joker infestation , unauthorized subscriptions to bogus "premium" services, intrusions on personal information like email addresses and phone numbers, and so many other scams and tricks designed to ultimately cost you money.





Of course, no amount of research and care can prepare you for the occasional "super-virus", which somehow gets to be popular, earn solid reviews, and slip through the Play Store cracks for an inexplicably long period of time.

What is Google even doing?!





For the most part, not much, watching helplessly as malicious titles like the above enter the Play Store and rip off some users before cybersecurity experts flag these apps, at which point many of them disappear without a trace.





Unfortunately, there are those cases when Google doesn't even do this bare minimum, leaving Joker-infected, data-stealing, and money-fleecing apps to wreak havoc on more and more phones after security researchers do what they do best.









At least three of the apps listed above, which will remain unnamed for fairly obvious reasons, are in that situation at the time of this writing, running free in everyone's most trusted Android app store despite having been proven guilty of various egregious money and data-stealing tactics.





If history is any indication, all of these apps will eventually be terminated, but many others are likely to return, hungrier, more sophisticated, and harder to detect. Alas, these are constant threats you'll need to learn to live with and protect yourself from sans waiting for a lot of help from Google, starting of course with deleting each and every flagged title you'll find lurking on your Android device.





Another day, another damning in-depth report regarding the (lack of) Google Play security uncovers a huge new list of seemingly legit Android apps that are in fact to be avoided at all costs.