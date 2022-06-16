 Avoid and delete these vicious Google Play Store apps with 2 million (and counting) downloads - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Avoid and delete these vicious Google Play Store apps with 2 million (and counting) downloads

Android Google
Avoid and delete these scammy Google Play Store apps with millions (and counting) downloads
IT security solutions provider Doctor Web has published a report about nasty trojans that are being spread by apps on Google's Play Store. While most of them have been taken off the official Android app store, some remain.

These malicious software can be divided into further categories such as malware, i.e. software that is made to disrupt or gain access to a system, riskware that poses a potential risk to users, and adware, which displays unwanted ads on your phone.

Android.Spy.4498, which siphons off the contents of other apps’ notifications was the most active malware during the month, followed by Android.HiddenAds.3018 and Android.HiddenAds.3152 which come across as harmless apps but once they affect an Android device, they hide their presence from the user. The third most common malware was Android.DownLoader.475.origin which installs other malware and unwanted software.

Program.FakeAntiVirus.1 was the most prevalent unwanted software during May. Such programs are often distributed as anti-virus software and deceive users by sounding alarms about non-existing threats to fool them into buying the full version of the software. 

Tool.SilentInstaller.14.origin, Tool.SilentInstaller.6.origin, Tool.SilentInstaller.13.origin, and Tool.SilentInstaller.7.origin were the most prolific form of riskware during the month. Tool.Obfuscapk.1.origin was another prevalent malware. It modifies Android apps’ source code to make it harder for anti-virus programs to detect malicious apps.

Adware.SspSdk.1.origin, Adware.AdPush.36.origin, Adware.Adpush.6547, Adware.Adpush.2146, and Adware.Myteam.2.origin were the most widespread adware incorporated into Android apps. They show full-screen ads and sometimes block other apps’ windows.

So, which Android apps are hiding these trojans?


Doctor Web found many threats on Google Play during the month of May. Bleeping Computer reports that at least five of the affected apps are still available on the store and have been downloaded more than two million times. These include:

Wild & Exotic Animal Wallpaper with Android.HiddenAds.3158 beneath: This image-collection app tried to be covert by renaming itself "SIM Tool Kit," and changing the app icon to a less noticeable one. It also sought permission to be added to the battery-saving feature exceptions list so that it would be able to display ads even if the phone user didn't use the app for a long time. It has been downloaded 500,000 times so far.


Magnifier Flashlight with Android.HiddenAds.3161: This flashlight app hid its icon so that it wouldn't appear on the home screen menu and showed advertisement videos and banners. 10,000 users have installed it.


PIP Pic Camera Photo Editor with Android.PWS.Facebook.142 trojan: It has been downloaded a million times and disguises itself as an image-editing software but actually steals Facebook credentials.


ZodiHoroscope - Fortune Finder hiding Android.PWS.Facebook.141: Tries to steal Facebook login info by deceiving victims into entering them. 500,000 downloads.


PIP Camera 2022 carrying Android.PWS.Facebook.143: A camera effects app that tries to hijack Facebook accounts. 50,000 installs

Malicious Android apps that have been removed that you must delete from your phone



Doctor Web also found a data recovery app called "Recovery" that was carrying the Android.Subscription.9 trojan to subscribe users to paid services. Another was a game called Driving Real Race which was carrying Android.Subscription.10. These apps went to websites of various affiliate services to sign up for subscription services.


To protect your smartphone from such malicious apps, you must only download apps from trusted sources and consider downloading an anti-virus solution. 

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless