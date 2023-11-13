Deezer’s new Shaker feature lets you share music across streaming services

Shaker is designed to create a feeling of connection, encourage people to experience music more freely, erase the boundaries between friends, and create a space where you can discover new songs to fall in love with. To achieve this, it was key to not only include tailored playlists based on the musical tastes of users and their friends, but to make sure everyone can join in no matter which streaming platform they use









Currently, Deezer music can be shared across two other streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify, at least these are the only ones mentioned in the announcement. Interestingly enough, Shaker lets users discover how compatible they are with their friends through shareable insights based on how musically similar their tastes are. The feature also allows you to discover recommended artists and songs that you and one of the members of your group might like.