Deezer’s new Shaker feature lets you share music across streaming services
After rebranding itself and completely revamping its mobile app, Deezer announced a brand-new feature that allows users to share their favorite music across streaming services.
Using Shaker, Deezer customers will be able to add up to 14 friends to a group using a link. Those who aren’t on Deezer can import the music library from every major music streaming platform with just a few clicks without having to download the Deezer app.
“Shaker is designed to create a feeling of connection, encourage people to experience music more freely, erase the boundaries between friends, and create a space where you can discover new songs to fall in love with. To achieve this, it was key to not only include tailored playlists based on the musical tastes of users and their friends, but to make sure everyone can join in no matter which streaming platform they use,” said Alexandra Leloup, VP Product at Deezer.
The algorithm that powers Shaker can generate a mix including a selection of 70 songs tailored to a group’s preferences. If you’re not content with the selection, you can refresh the mix until you find the perfect playlist. Obviously, you can manually pick every song from a playlist.
Interestingly enough, Shaker lets users discover how compatible they are with their friends through shareable insights based on how musically similar their tastes are. The feature also allows you to discover recommended artists and songs that you and one of the members of your group might like.
Currently, Deezer music can be shared across two other streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify, at least these are the only ones mentioned in the announcement.
