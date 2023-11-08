Deezer rebrands itself, completely redesigns mobile app
Deezer might not be among the most popular music streaming services in the United States, but the company is trying to convince as many customers that its offering is worth at least a try.
To increase the hype around its service, Deezer launched today a new brand identity and an enhanced music experience in its app. Unfortunately, the company did not share too many details about the mobile app’s new design.
“Refreshing our visual identity gives us an opportunity to tell our story in a more emotional way, connecting with music fans, artists and strategic partners through visual cues that let people know that with Deezer, they can live the music to the fullest. It’s a necessary step in our evolution as a brand and as a company, ushering in a new era and empowering everyone to be and belong through music,” said Maria Garrido, CMO, Deezer.
From the announcement, it seems that Deezer’s focus is now on “creating personalized experiences,” something that its competitors have been doing for a while now.
On the other hand, Deezer’s new logo in the form of a purple heart is visible in the picture above. The only piece of information about the app is that it features “enhanced user experience and design … to inspire and empower music fans to ‘live the music’ through personalized experiences.”
Deezer's new mobile app
Deezer increased prices twice this year in some European countries, but in the US plans remained unchanged. Currently, customers in the US can get Deezer Premium for $10.99 per month, while the Family plan is available for $17.99 per month.
