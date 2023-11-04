Apple retires its cheapest music tier plan
Apple recently axed its cheapest music tier plan, also known as Apple Music Voice. Although there’s no mention of an exact retirement date, Apple confirmed that it will start notifying subscribers about the change.
In a statement on the service’s support page, Apple notes that it will discontinue the Apple Music Voice plan sometime in November. No other details about the reasons behind the decisions have been revealed, but it’s likely that the low price is the “culprit.”
Starting this month, Apple will turn off auto-renew for existing Voice subscribers. The Cupertino-based company says that subscribers have until their final billing cycle to decide whether they want to continue to use Apple Music by subscribing to a more expensive plan, or switch to another music streaming service.
Currently, Apple offers three choices for those who want to subscribe to its music streaming service: Individual ($11 per month), Family ($17 per month), and Student ($6 per month).
For those who can afford it, Apple One seems like a good deal since it bundles together many of the company’s services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and iCloud for just $20 per month.
In a statement on the service’s support page, Apple notes that it will discontinue the Apple Music Voice plan sometime in November. No other details about the reasons behind the decisions have been revealed, but it’s likely that the low price is the “culprit.”
In a time when all streaming services are increasing prices, Apple can’t remain behind, but instead of hiking the price of its cheapest tier plan, it rather force migrate subscribers to more expensive plans.
Starting this month, Apple will turn off auto-renew for existing Voice subscribers. The Cupertino-based company says that subscribers have until their final billing cycle to decide whether they want to continue to use Apple Music by subscribing to a more expensive plan, or switch to another music streaming service.
Customers who have already started their free trial of the Voice plan will be allowed to continue their plan for the duration of their first billing cycle, which means they will be able to get the service for just $5 per month.
Currently, Apple offers three choices for those who want to subscribe to its music streaming service: Individual ($11 per month), Family ($17 per month), and Student ($6 per month).
For those who can afford it, Apple One seems like a good deal since it bundles together many of the company’s services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and iCloud for just $20 per month.
Things that are NOT allowed: