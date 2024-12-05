December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches

For Pixel phones





Gemini: your new AI assistant

One of the biggest updates is the introduction of Gemini, Google's new AI assistant. Gemini is integrated into various Google apps and services on Android, making it easier for you to do things like calling contacts, drafting messages, setting alarms, and controlling device settings. There's even a Spotify extension that lets you control your music with Gemini.



Improved Call Screening

If you use Google's Call Screen feature to screen your calls, you'll love the new contextual replies suggested by Gemini Nano. These easy-to-tap replies make it even simpler to handle unwanted calls.



Expressive Captions for all

Another great addition is Expressive Captions, which uses AI to capture the intensity and emotion of someone's speech. This works for any content with sound on your phone, including live streams.



Screenshot upgrades

Google has also improved the Pixel Screenshots app with new features to help you stay organized, such as smart filters, to help you find what you need when you need it. Also, you can now add tickets or credit cards you've screenshotted to Google Wallet for quick access. Additionally, results from Circle to Search can now be added directly to the Screenshots app.



Dual screen in Portrait Mode

For those with a



Made You Look: expanded and more "Joy"-ful

The "Made You Look" feature, which uses animations to grab a child's attention for photos, is now available on the first-generation Pixel Fold . Additionally, you can now have Joy from Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out" appear in "Made You Look" on your Pixel 9 Pro Fold .



Pixel Studio stickers in Gboard

If you're a fan of Pixel Studio stickers, you can now use them in Gboard, Google's keyboard app. This means you can share your sticker creations with friends and family via messages, social media, and more.



Clear Voice Mode in Recorder

The Recorder app gets an update with Clear Voice Mode, which automatically reduces noise and distractions in your recordings.



Ultra HDR photos are coming to Pixel phones! This means you can now take and share photos with brighter intensity, higher contrast, and more detail directly to your Instagram feed.



Sharing photos and videos on Snapchat from your Pixel phone is getting easier, too. With the new Photo Picker, you can now see all your folders, favorites, and cloud photos directly within Snapchat, instead of scrolling through your device's photo albums.



Google is introducing Simple View, a new way to navigate your smartphone. This feature simplifies the interface, making it easier to use for those who prefer a less cluttered experience.



Identity Check for enhanced security

Identity Check is a new beta feature that requires your face or fingerprint authentication before any changes to sensitive settings can be made on your phone when you're in a new location.



Most of the above updates for Pixel phones apply to the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , except for the Joy feature, which won't be available to the OG Fold.



For the Pixel Watches and Fitbit devices



Live View of your home

users can now see who's knocking at their door right on their watch with Live View of your Home.



Health feature expansions

Google has expanded the availability of several health features. Loss of pulse detection is now available for Pixel Watch 3 , are now coming to older Pixel Watch models as well as the Fitbit Sense 1 and 2, Versa 2 through 4, Charge 5 and 6, Inspire 2 and 3, as well as the Luxe.



Safety feature expansion for Germany

For users in Germany, Google is expanding access to fall detection for all Pixel Watch generations and car crash detection to Pixel phones as well as Pixel Watch 2 and 3.



For the Pixel Tablet

VPN on Pixel Tablet

Google's free built-in VPN, previously only available on Pixel phones, is now available on the Pixel Tablet .



Lockscreen widgets on Pixel Tablet

As a Pixel user, I'm excited about the new features, especially all the features related to Gboard and Screenshots improvements. I'm eager to see how it improves my day-to-day tasks and interactions with my Pixel devices. The expansion of health and safety features is also a welcome change, making Pixel devices even more helpful in everyday life.