Dear US and EU tech police, Apple isn’t the only “bad guy” on the smartphone market

Recommended Stories

Perhaps not through a lawsuit but… a friendly suggestion?





Dear US and EU tech police! Samsung and Google deserve the same level of scrutiny as Apple and the iPhone

Samsung and the Exynos precedent - this should (probably) be illegal too

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24

Android’s lacklustre (at times, unacceptable) software support is another crime against our smartphone-addicted humanity

Suing Apple would apparently help “lower smartphone prices for consumers” in the US, says the US government, but premium Android phones are more expensive than iPhones

Android phones

Pixel 8 Pro

“Anti-competitive practices” and anti-consumer behavior: If Apple has them, Android does too: Let’s make (all) phones great again?

One could argue that Google’s symbiotic relationship (sorry, partnership) with Samsung is becoming pretty anticompetitive towards other Android phone -makers; as of this moment, the Galaxy S24 ships with exclusive Android 14 features not available to other phones, which (supposedly) run on the same version of Android 14 , and something’s telling me this won’t be the last time we see Samsung and Google giving each other a helping hand…

Yes, Apple ships the iPhone with a bunch of pre-installed Apple apps/services but most Android phones are full of third-party apps/bloatware (some of which you can’t uninstall); meanwhile Xiaomi phones feature third-party ads in the phone UI and within apps; I hope the Chinese government is reading this! (well, it was… until the Huawei ban)

Apparently, the US government wants Apple to embrace “super-apps” like the Chinese WeChat instead of being afraid they’ll make users less likely to buy an iPhone (because using a single app for everything would make switching between Android and iPhone easier); but how/why is it OK for a single app to “monopolize” all of your phone’s features? Just asking…

Like the Apple Watch doesn’t work with a Samsung phone, my Pixel Watch also doesn’t work with my iPhone; I’m launching a lawsuit!

What about the poor or inexistent customer service and hardware support for certain phones sold in the US and/or the EU?

Again, I’m not calling anyone out. I know - that’s hard to believe since I… did call everyone out.



