JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds are heavily discounted even after Prime Day
Although Amazon’s Prime Day sale event ended about a week ago, many deals are still available today. Their biggest benefit is that anyone can now take advantage of these big discounts, not just Prime members.
One of the great deals that is still available on Amazon shaves 33 percent off the price of the JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds. These are available in two configurations that include that charging stand or not. The model bundled with a charging stand are more expensive, but even those are getting a 23 percent discount.
The JBL Live Pro 2 are a great alternative to the AirPods 2. First off, they do offer True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient, which is supposed to adjust to your surroundings to offer better sound wherever you are.
Finally, these earbuds provide strong battery life with up to 10 hours of playback and an additional 30 hours with the charging case for a total of 40 hours of playback. Not to mention that just 15 minutes of “speed charge” will give users another four hours of playtime.
If you’re looking for a pair of decent earbuds with active noise canceling, the JBL Live Pro 2 are a very solid choice. But act fast since the deal might not be available for too long.
As far as the color choices go, out of the four models, only three are on sale right now – black, blue, and silver, so don’t pick the pink once since they don’t seem to be available at all. The bundle that includes that charging stand is only available for the black version of the earbuds.
Another interesting feature is the JBL Signature Sound, which promises to provide clear music and calls via the dynamic drivers powered by this technology. The earbuds have six mics that reduce wind and noise interference. With VoiceAware, users can choose how much of their own voice they want to hear by controlling the amount of mic input routed back into the earbuds.
