Best Buy brings back one of the best AirPods 2 deals from 2023

Accessories Apple Deals Audio
@cosminvasile
The 2nd generation AirPods earbuds are once again on sale, so if you’re wallet hasn’t been depleted after this year’s Amazon Prime Day event, this deal might be worth a look if you’re interested in getting a pair of wireless earbuds.

Best Buy is shaving off $30 from the price of the AirPods 2, which is one of the best deals available this year. Granted, Verizon offered a $40 discount on the same model, that kind of deal was pretty rare, and it probably won’t happen again any time soon.

That said, the AirPods 2 with Charging Case cost just $99.99 right now at Best Buy. Customers who buy the earbuds from Best Buy will also receive a bundle of freebies like Apple TV+ for 3 months, Apple Music for up 4 months, and Apple News+ for up to 4 months. All these free subscriptions are only available for new or returning subscribers.

Although this model doesn’t feature active noise cancellation, the AirPods 2 remain a solid choice for Apple fans looking to buy a cheap, year reliable pair of earbuds. Providing up to 5 hours of battery life and an additional 24 hours with the charging case, the AirPods 2 doesn’t really stand out on that front.

The AirPods 2 work with both Android and iOS devices, but it’s much easier to set them up when paired with an Apple device. The earbuds allow users to control music by double-tapping to play or skip forward to the next track, a feature that many other wireless earbuds provide.

Of course, you get all the other important features specific to Apple devices, such as Siri support, Lightning connector and the H1 headphone chip for faster wireless connection between devices.

The AirPods 2 have been discounted numerous times since the beginning of the year, but this seems to be one of the best deals that popped up until now (not counting Verizon’s promo). If you’re in the market for a pair of AirPods, this is definitely a good deal.

