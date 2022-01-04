JBL announced the LIVE Pro 2, LIVE Free 2, and Reflect Aero earbuds with ANC

Jump to:





JBL Reflect Aero





JBL LIVE Free 2





JBL LIVE Pro 2





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

JBL just announced three new true wireless earbuds models at CES 2022. These are called the Reflect Aero, the LIVE Pro 2, and the LIVE Free 2. All of the new earbuds will have the same price, which is $149.95. The new JBL earbuds will arrive in April. All of them feature ANC, fresh new designs suitable for different types of users, and Dual Connect + Sync via Google Fast Pair. Let’s take a closer look at each new model now.The sportiest new JBL earbuds, the Reflect Aero, feature 6.8mm sound drivers and 6 microphones in total. These earbuds are designed especially with fitness enthusiasts in mind. They are very compact and feature more rugged looks. They are also sweat and water-resistant, having an IP68 water and dustproof rating. The ear fin is adjustable, making for a better and more secure fit for each earbud.Call quality on these should be great, as the JBL Reflect Aero have noise and wind-isolation microphone technology. The active noise canceling will also help with calls and music listening. The earbuds also have touch control for different sound modes.The JBL Reflect Aero feature hands-free voice control, which supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Each earbud can last up to 8 hours of playtime and up to 24 hours with the charging case. The JBL Headphones App will allow for better customization of the earbuds when they are released. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.The JBL Reflect Aero will retail at $149.95 when released in April.JBL’s LIVE Free 2 are very compact earbuds with 10MM sound drivers and an IPX5 splash-proof rating. These earbuds are this year’s recipient of one of the CES Innovation Awards. Their design could’ve helped them win the award, as these look very modern and clean. The LIVE Free 2 feature active noise can cancelation too.Just like the Reflect Aero earbuds, the LIVE Free 2 come with 6 microphones with noise and wind-isolation technology. They also have the same hands-free voice control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support. The earbuds’ settings will be customizable via the JBL Headphones App. You can also go from one sound mode to another via the earbuds’ touch controls.The JBL LIVE Free 2 offer 7 hours of playtime and up to 35 hours with the charging case. The earbuds will also come in April for $149.95.In theory, the best sounding new JBL earbuds should be the LIVE Pro 2. They have the biggest sound drivers, measuring at 11mm each. The design is also different, looking a lot more like the AirPods Pro with the earbuds’ stems, but with a matte finish. The LIVE Pro 2 earbuds look very stylish indeed. Other than that they have pretty much the same features as the other JBL models. ANC makes for a more immersive sound experience. The LIVE Pro 2 also have IPX 5 water resistance rating.A total of 6 microphones are available on these earbuds. They feature wind and noise-canceling technology which should help with call quality. The JBL LIVE Pro 2 earbuds also support hands-free voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The earbuds also have touch controls.The LIVE Pro 2 earbuds have the best battery life out of the new JBL models. The earbuds last 10 hours of playtime alone and up to 40 hours with the charging case. But that’s not all. The JBL LIVE Pro 2 also support fast charging, which can deliver 4 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.Just like the rest of the new JBL earbuds lineup, the LIVE Pro 2 will come in April for a price of $144.95.