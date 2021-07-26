Save 25 percent on Apple's crazy popular AirPods Pro

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's AirPods Proearbuds sell like hot cakes in the United States, even though they are slightly more expensive than what the competition proposes. The power of the Apple brand is very strong in North America, and that will probably not change unless the company disappears.
Customers who have yet to jump on the AirPods bandwagon will be happy to know that Amazon is running a decent promotion on the Pro model. Usually, the Apple AirPods Pro sell for $250, but Amazon now offers a $60 discount on the wireless buds.
These earphones are brand new and come with active noise cancellation, as well as a transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the environment. Also, you'll find three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips in the retail package.
If you're using an iPhone, the setup will be extremely easy. It's also worth mentioning that the AirPods Pro earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and that they feature an adaptive equalizer that automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear, or at least that's what Apple claims.
Finally, it's important to add that you'll be getting up to 4.5 hours of listening time on one charge, but using the charging case will give you more than 24 hours of battery life.