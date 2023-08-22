The Kindle Scribe drops to a new all-time low price at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It’s no surprise that one of the best Kindle devices is also among the most expensive. The Kindle Scribe does a lot more than allowing users to read their favorite books, hence the higher price.
Specifically designed for reading, writing, journaling, and sketching, the Kindle Scribe costs as low as $340, a rather important sum of money for such a product. Depending on which version you decide to go for, you can pay up to $420 for a Kindle Scribe.
This is the best Kindle Scribe deal offered by Amazon, although not by much, as the (now) second best deal had a 17 percent discount attached to it. If you need a Kindle device that offers more than just some reading features, the Kindle Scribe is the way to go.
Also, all notes are automatically organized by book in one place to allow users to browse, review, and export them via email. You can even review and markup PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents, as well as export documents via email.
If you’ve been eying the Kindle Scribe since its market launch, this is definitely the best deal offered by Amazon until now. But act fast since these deals usually don’t last long.
Specifically designed for reading, writing, journaling, and sketching, the Kindle Scribe costs as low as $340, a rather important sum of money for such a product. Depending on which version you decide to go for, you can pay up to $420 for a Kindle Scribe.
The good news is Amazon is now running a promo on the Kindle Scribe, which offers an 18 percent discount on just about every model available. Regardless of whether you go for the Kindle Scribe with Kindle Unlimited included or not, the 16GB or 64GB model, which features Basic or Premium Pen, you’ll be paying 18 percent less.
This is the best Kindle Scribe deal offered by Amazon, although not by much, as the (now) second best deal had a 17 percent discount attached to it. If you need a Kindle device that offers more than just some reading features, the Kindle Scribe is the way to go.
Featuring a large 10.2-inch glare-free display, the Kindle Scribe comes with a pen (base or premium) that allows you to take notes, sketch, resize, move, cut, copy, or paste handwritten notes. You can then convert and send your notes as text to your contacts.
Also, all notes are automatically organized by book in one place to allow users to browse, review, and export them via email. You can even review and markup PDF files or create sticky notes in Microsoft Word and other compatible documents, as well as export documents via email.
If you’ve been eying the Kindle Scribe since its market launch, this is definitely the best deal offered by Amazon until now. But act fast since these deals usually don’t last long.
Things that are NOT allowed: