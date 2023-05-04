Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Surprise new Prime Exclusive deal makes Amazon's first-of-its-kind Kindle Scribe cheaper than ever

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Surprise new Prime Exclusive deal makes Amazon's first-of-its-kind Kindle Scribe cheaper than ever
Do we know when this year's Amazon Prime Day festival is set to take place? Not yet. Should you care about quite possibly the biggest tech sales event of the summer and wait until its traditional July window opens and closes to score some of the greatest bargains around with nothing but a Prime membership and a little money? Definitely... unless what you're interested in buying happens to be a Kindle Scribe.

Amazon's fanciest and costliest e-book reader to date is already deeply discounted for Prime subscribers only, and there's clearly a good chance these killer new deals will not be eclipsed anytime soon.

Kindle Scribe

E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Basic Pen Included, Prime Membership Required
$57 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Scribe

E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen Included, Prime Membership Required
$63 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Scribe

E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 32GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen Included, Prime Membership Required
$65 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Scribe

E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 64GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen Included, Prime Membership Required
$70 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

That's because they bring the "first Kindle for reading and writing" down to lower-than-ever prices in a trio of storage configurations with a "Premium Pen" bundled in, as well as a single variant sold alongside a "Basic Pen", beating those already strong promotions from back at the very beginning of the year and some even heftier discounts that somehow flew under our radar a couple of months later.

The most expensive Kindle Scribe model is currently marked down by a very cool 70 bucks from a $419.99 list price while accommodating 64 gigs of data internally, with its 16 and 32GB derivations going for $63 and $65 below their $369.99 and $389.99 MSRPs respectively.

That's with the more capable pen in the box including a handy shortcut button and dedicated eraser functionality, mind you, whereas the lone 16GB "basic" model costs $57 less than usual. If those numbers sound a little random, you might want to note they all equate to the same exact 17 percent price cut, which... is actually pretty random too.

But it's also fairly substantial for a device released just last fall with an unprecedented and hard-to-rival list of features and capabilities. The Kindle Scribe lets you take handwritten notes, as well as create notebooks, journals, and lists, although its main purpose is still to deliver weeks and weeks of reading material perfectly illustrated on a large 10.2-inch glare-free display with 300 ppi resolution and a super-powerful front light composed of no less than 35 LEDs.

Popular stories

You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
You need to delete yet another 38 Android apps before they load up your phone with malware
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
Internal T-Mobile memo leaks a special reward for subscribers reportedly coming May 9th
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
iPhone 15 Pro Max: New camera to end unrealistic photography on iPhone, leaving Samsung in the dust?
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Extensive new 5G testing shows (once again) who's the nationwide boss
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
Best Buy Prime Day deals 2023: What tech deals to expect?
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
This is the best time to buy a powerful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in one of two super-snazzy colors
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Google Pixel Fold battery and charging: our expectations
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 may launch on August 4 as Samsung holds Unpacked event in July
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Even more Google Pixel 7a information leaks out in new marketing materials
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
Motorola’s new Edge Plus is here, coming to the States, and is the best phone from the company in years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless