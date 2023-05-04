Surprise new Prime Exclusive deal makes Amazon's first-of-its-kind Kindle Scribe cheaper than ever





Amazon's fanciest and costliest e-book reader to date is already deeply discounted for Prime subscribers only, and there's clearly a good chance these killer new deals will not be eclipsed anytime soon.

Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Basic Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $57 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 16GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $63 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 32GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $65 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Kindle Scribe E-Book Reader with Writing Capabilities, 64GB Storage, 10.2-Inch Glare-Free Paperwhite Display with 300 PPI Resolution, Built-in Front Light with 35 LEDs, Flush-Front Design, Weeks of Battery Life, Automatic Rotating Page Orientation, Wi-Fi, Tungsten Color, Premium Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $70 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





That's because they bring the "first Kindle for reading and writing" down to lower-than-ever prices in a trio of storage configurations with a "Premium Pen" bundled in, as well as a single variant sold alongside a "Basic Pen", beating those already strong promotions from back at the very beginning of the year and some even heftier discounts that somehow flew under our radar a couple of months later.





The most expensive Kindle Scribe model is currently marked down by a very cool 70 bucks from a $419.99 list price while accommodating 64 gigs of data internally, with its 16 and 32GB derivations going for $63 and $65 below their $369.99 and $389.99 MSRPs respectively.





That's with the more capable pen in the box including a handy shortcut button and dedicated eraser functionality, mind you, whereas the lone 16GB "basic" model costs $57 less than usual. If those numbers sound a little random, you might want to note they all equate to the same exact 17 percent price cut, which... is actually pretty random too.





But it's also fairly substantial for a device released just last fall with an unprecedented and hard-to-rival list of features and capabilities. The Kindle Scribe lets you take handwritten notes, as well as create notebooks, journals, and lists, although its main purpose is still to deliver weeks and weeks of reading material perfectly illustrated on a large 10.2-inch glare-free display with 300 ppi resolution and a super-powerful front light composed of no less than 35 LEDs.