Cricket launches the new Samsung Galaxy S24, kicks off tax time phone sale

Galaxy S24





Get Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $540 off with a trade-in The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $540 off with a suitable trade-in credit. $540 off (38%) Trade-in $879 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung Get a Galaxy S24 or S24+ at Samsung.com at up to $540 off You can now order either a Galaxy S24 or a Galaxy S24+ model at the official store. The pre-order campaign is over, but you can still claim up to $540 in savings on either model with a suitable trade-in. $1080 off (55%) Trade-in $899 98 $1979 98 Buy at Samsung Galaxy S24: get at Best Buy and receive a gift card! The Galaxy S24 Series is up for order at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and you'll receive a $150 Gift card. Ordering the S24+ gets you a Gift card worth $100. If you get the vanilla model, you get a $50 Gift card. Extra savings are available with a trade-in. Gift $859 99 Buy at BestBuy

Cricket Wireless is a bit late to the party, but the carrier announced this week that new and existing customers can finally purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 . The South Korean’s latest flagship, which has already broken two sales records in two big markets.If you’re interested in Samsung’s new top-tier phone, Cricket is now offering the Galaxy S24 for $800 online and in stores. Free shipping is also available, so you won’t have to pay anything else besides the phone’s price.Thecan be paired with Cricket’s plans such as the $60/month Unlimited Plan that includes MAX with ads streaming, as well as the $55/month Unlimited Plan (or 4 lines for $100/month).In other news, Cricket announced its first-round of 2024 tax time phone deals. The carrier is launching several smartphones deals throughout the tax season. Customers who activate a new line of service or switch to Cricket’s $60/month Unlimited plan will be able to get the following device at great discounts:The discounts above are only available until February 5, but new deals will be introduced through April 4, so you might want to check back regularly for new offers.