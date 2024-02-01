Cricket launches the new Samsung Galaxy S24, kicks off tax time phone sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cricket Wireless is a bit late to the party, but the carrier announced this week that new and existing customers can finally purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24. The South Korean’s latest flagship, which has already broken two sales records in two big markets.
If you’re interested in Samsung’s new top-tier phone, Cricket is now offering the Galaxy S24 for $800 online and in stores. Free shipping is also available, so you won’t have to pay anything else besides the phone’s price.
In other news, Cricket announced its first-round of 2024 tax time phone deals. The carrier is launching several smartphones deals throughout the tax season. Customers who activate a new line of service or switch to Cricket’s $60/month Unlimited plan will be able to get the following device at great discounts:
The discounts above are only available until February 5, but new deals will be introduced through April 4, so you might want to check back regularly for new offers.
If you’re interested in Samsung’s new top-tier phone, Cricket is now offering the Galaxy S24 for $800 online and in stores. Free shipping is also available, so you won’t have to pay anything else besides the phone’s price.
The Galaxy S24 can be paired with Cricket’s plans such as the $60/month Unlimited Plan that includes MAX with ads streaming, as well as the $55/month Unlimited Plan (or 4 lines for $100/month).
In other news, Cricket announced its first-round of 2024 tax time phone deals. The carrier is launching several smartphones deals throughout the tax season. Customers who activate a new line of service or switch to Cricket’s $60/month Unlimited plan will be able to get the following device at great discounts:
- Samsung Galaxy A14 5G – $0
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G – $49.99
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G – $199.99
The discounts above are only available until February 5, but new deals will be introduced through April 4, so you might want to check back regularly for new offers.
Things that are NOT allowed: