Cricket offers huge discounts on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 for a limited time

Cricket continues to add new deals to its 2024 Tax Season sale. After offering a bunch of great deals on Android smartphones, the carrier is now adding two slightly older iPhones to its promotion: iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.
Although Cricket’s 2024 Tax Season sale ends on April 4, these iPhone deals will only be available until March 14. The good news is new deals will be introduced throughout the tax season, so if you missed these, you’ll find new ones in the coming weeks.
But wait, there’s more! Even if you’re not a Cricket customer who’s willing to switch to its network, you’ll still be able to get a nice discount on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12, assuming you meet the requirements.
iPhone 11
Starting today, Cricket customers who bring their number to the carrier and activate a new line of service on its $60 per month Unlimited Plan can get the iPhone 12 for just $79.99, or the iPhone 11 for only $29.99.
iPhone 12
- $99.99 for customers who activate a new line of service on our $60/mo. Unlimited Plan. Customers activate a new line of service through Cricket online are required to purchase two months of the $60/mo. plan at sale. New account required.
- $199.99 for customers who add a new line of service on our $60/mo. Unlimited Plan with an existing account in stores and online.
iPhone 11
- $49.99 for customers who activate a new line of service on our $60/mo. Unlimited Plan. Customers activate a new line of service through Cricket online are required to purchase two months of the $60/mo. plan at sale. New account required.
- $149.99 for customers who add a new line of service on our $60/mo in an existing account. Unlimited Plan in stores and online.
