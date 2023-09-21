Cricket launches affordable 5G smartphone, new Android phone deals
If you’re in the market for a cheap 5G phone, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. The new Cricket Magic 5G is just one of these alternatives, as the new phone from the smaller US carrier is now available for purchase for just $139.99.
The new phone is available both in-store and online and is backed by Cricket’s Worry-Free 2-year warranty. It comes with a very large 6.6-inch HD+ scratch-resistant display, a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, dual camera (13MP + 2MP), a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, 64GB of internal memory, and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.
Keep in mind that Cricket 5G is now available everywhere, so make sure to check the carrier’s 5G network coverage before making your purchase.
The new phone is available both in-store and online and is backed by Cricket’s Worry-Free 2-year warranty. It comes with a very large 6.6-inch HD+ scratch-resistant display, a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, dual camera (13MP + 2MP), a 5-megapixel selfie snapper, 64GB of internal memory, and a massive 4,000 mAh battery.
Besides 5G connectivity, the Cricket Magic 5G features NFC (Near Field Communications) support, face unlock, and fingerprint sensor. As expected, the cheap handset ships with Android 13 right out of the box, but it’s likely to be upgraded to Android 14 sometime next year.
Keep in mind that Cricket 5G is now available everywhere, so make sure to check the carrier’s 5G network coverage before making your purchase.
In other news, Cricket announced a bunch of fall deals aimed at those looking for a 5G device. The US carrier is offering the Moto G 5G (2023) and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G for free when you activate a new line of service on the $60 per month unlimited voice plan.
Things that are NOT allowed: