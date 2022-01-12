Courts back firing of two LA cops who ignored robbery to discuss Pokemon GO

Courts back firing of two LA cops who ignored robbery to discuss Pokemon GO0
Back in 2017, LAPD officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were sitting in their patrol car when the urgent voice of the dispatcher crackled over their radio. A robbery was in progress at a Macy's near where the officers had parked. According to court documents and KABC, the cops failed to respond to radio calls and another officer spotted their vehicle driving away from a location near the robbery.
Lawyers for the two fired policemen tried to argue that the conversations they had in the patrol car were private and should be dismissed, but both the lower court and appeals court disagreed. Released in 2016 and available from both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, Pokemon GO continues to generate revenue for developer Niantic. The game, which allows users to search their surroundings for Pokemon that they can "capture," has collected over $5 billion in lifetime revenue.
As of last July, the game had been installed 632 million times as the Pokemon franchise refuses to die. Every year a number of new Pokemon fans are added while older fans refuse to stop collecting cards, playing games, and buying merchandise. During the first half of last year, the title took in $642 million in revenue, a 34% hike over the same period the previous year. And now that the game can be played using a higher refresh rate, users will have a more enjoyable experience playing Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO was tailor made for AR which uses a real life background with a layer of digital content on top. The game uses the front or back camera system of the player's smartphone to look for Pokemon in the area. If you have yet to try the game, it can be installed for your iPhone or Android handset from the App Store or Google Play Store respectively.