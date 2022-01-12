Courts back firing of two LA cops who ignored robbery to discuss Pokemon GO

Back in 2017, LAPD officers Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were sitting in their patrol car when the urgent voice of the dispatcher crackled over their radio. A robbery was in progress at a Macy's near where the officers had parked. According to court documents and KABC , the cops failed to respond to radio calls and another officer spotted their vehicle driving away from a location near the robbery.





The two officers were fired after a hearing determined that Lozano and Mitchell's actions "violated the trust of the public" and were "unprofessional and embarrassing." Thanks to a surveillance system in the patrol car, the LAPD discovered that the cops had said "screw it" about the robbery at Macy's and went on to discuss how to capture the Pokemon called Snorlax in the AR game Pokemon GO.





Lawyers for the two fired policemen tried to argue that the conversations they had in the patrol car were private and should be dismissed, but both the lower court and appeals court disagreed. Released in 2016 and available from both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, Pokemon GO continues to generate revenue for developer Niantic. The game, which allows users to search their surroundings for Pokemon that they can "capture," has collected over $5 billion in lifetime revenue.









You might remember that when the game was first released in 2016, groups of players would be found on most summer nights with their phones out in front of them scanning parking lots, restaurants, sidewalks, and other locations hoping that a rare Pokemon would make an appearance. For many, the game has been an addiction and the actions of the two former cops reveal that the Pokemon motto, "Gotta Catch 'Em All" became more important than "Got To Catch Those Criminals."







Pokemon GO was tailor made for AR which uses a real life background with a layer of digital content on top. The game uses the front or back camera system of the player's smartphone to look for Pokemon in the area. If you have yet to try the game, it can be installed for your iPhone or Android handset from the App Store or Google Play Store respectively.