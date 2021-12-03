You can now play Pokemon Go at higher display refresh rate on iPhones and Android





Well, no more, as the latest Pokémon Go 225 update (1.191.0 version over at the App Store) lets you play the game at sweet, smooth "native refresh rate," and the difference between 30fps and 60fps is pretty visible when you throw. Here's what you need to do.

How to play Pokemon Go at high refresh rate on your iPhone or Android





Start Pokemon Go and tap on the PokeBall at the bottom. Tap on the Settings cogwheel up right. Scroll all the way down to Advanced Settings. Tap on the Native Refresh Rate options to play Pokemon Go at higher refresh rates.







Thankfully, the newest iPhone 13 Pro or Androids with 90Hz/120Hz displays aren't the only one benefitting from this option, as Niantic made the Pokémon Go native refresh rate options available on all handsets.





Needless to say, pushing the notoriously heavy on the battery AR game to 60fps animations may bring some stuttering on your older iPhone or Android, but it's nice to know that the options to play Pokémon Go at higher frames is finally available.









