You can now play Pokemon Go at higher display refresh rate on iPhones and Android

You can now play Pokemon Go at higher display refresh rate on iPhones and Android0
How to play Pokemon Go at high refresh rate on your iPhone or Android
- Start Pokemon Go and tap on the PokeBall at the bottom.
- Tap on the Settings cogwheel up right.
- Scroll all the way down to Advanced Settings.
- Tap on the Native Refresh Rate options to play Pokemon Go at higher refresh rates.
Thankfully, the newest iPhone 13 Pro or Androids with 90Hz/120Hz displays aren't the only one benefitting from this option, as Niantic made the Pokémon Go native refresh rate options available on all handsets.
Needless to say, pushing the notoriously heavy on the battery AR game to 60fps animations may bring some stuttering on your older iPhone or Android, but it's nice to know that the options to play Pokémon Go at higher frames is finally available.