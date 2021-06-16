Apple CEO Cook: Android has 47 times more malware than iOS1
Apple CEO Tim Cook was the subject of a virtual interview at Europe's VivaTech conference. The interview, discussed by MacRumors, lasted just shy of half an hour and was conducted by Guillaume Lacroix, CEO and founder of short form video provider Brut. During the talk, Cook stated that Android has 47 times more malware than iOS.
Apple CEO Tim Cook says that Android has 47 times more malware than iOS
We know from past interviews that the executive is happy with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which requires that companies obtain the express approval of consumers in order to collect their personal data. Cook says that he'd even support stronger laws. "We were big supporters of GDPR from the beginning," he said, "and we would support going even further than the GDPR in privacy because there's still so much left to do in the privacy world."
The man called Tim Apple by former President Trump said, "Current Digital Services Act language that is being discussed would force sideloading on the iPhone. This would be an alternate way of getting apps onto the iPhone. As we look at that, that would destroy the security of the iPhone and a lot of the privacy initiatives that we've built into the App Store, where we have privacy nutrition labels and App Tracking Transparency that forces people to get permission to track across apps."
Apple gets called out by Flick Type developer Kosta Eleftheriou for allowing "scammy" apps in the App Store
"I get excited about AR," Cook says, "because I see it as technology that can enhance life in a broad way. We've been working on AR first with our iPhones and iPads, and later we'll see where that goes in terms of our products. The key thing is that it can enrich people's lives. I get excited about AI and the ability to remove some of the things that keep people down and do work and free up leisure time for people."
Returning to the issue of malware and app privacy, while Google has shown an alarming lack of catching malware in Android apps, Apple has recently been called out several times by Flick Type developer Kosta Eleftheriou for allowing scammy apps into the App Store. One example is an app that appears on the surface to be a basic children's app with games for the kids to play. However, when a VPN was used, the app turned into a casino that accepted real cash and made real cash payouts.
Apple also has recently been criticized by U.S. lawmakers for promoting its own apps in the App Store over those belonging to competitors.