Basic iOS children's app doubled as a secret online casino
A gaming app that lived a double life has been removed from the App Store. The app, called "JungleRunner 2k21," appeared to be a children's game with basic graphics and animation. However, the app held a huge secret that was known only to those living in certain countries or those using a VPN with an iOS powered device.
This @AppStore app pretends to be a silly platformer game for children 4+, but if I set my VPN to Turkey and relaunch it becomes an online casino that doesn’t even use Apple’s IAP.— Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) April 15, 2021
pic.twitter.com/crnOOF0pNi
As Kosta points out, the app is free and since most people believe that the App Store can be trusted, they will install the app anyway. As usual, the comments and reviews tell the real story as users are complaining that they haven't received the large bonuses that they were promised. Eleftheriou says that this app has been in the App Store for months and the developer has another app that does the same thing as this one does.
It would appear that Apple has removed "JungleRunner 2k21" from the U.S. App Store. The developer was apparently banking on the App Store's reputation for privacy and security to attract users. Besides Turkey, the online casino also appeared in other countries including Italy.
Speaking of kids, if you need to shop for a new phone for a little one, you might want to read this first.