Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Apps Games

Basic iOS children's app doubled as a secret online casino

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 16, 2021, 1:20 PM
Basic iOS children's app doubled as a secret online casino
A gaming app that lived a double life has been removed from the App Store. The app, called "JungleRunner 2k21," appeared to be a children's game with basic graphics and animation. However, the app held a huge secret that was known only to those living in certain countries or those using a VPN with an iOS powered device.

It was FlickType creator Kosta Eleftheriou who discovered something unusual about the app. In Turkey, or when using a VPN set to that country, the app changed after being relaunched from a mild-mannered children's app to a web view of a casino allowing users to gamble using real money. And when it came to placing bets or cashing out payoffs, the app did not use Apple's in-app purchase platform denying Apple of its 30% cut while also keeping the casino away from Apple's eyes.

The app developer used ads designed to entice those who like to gamble and even included a fake story from a non-existent "CNN Turks" unit to promote the app. The made-up story was about the casino app that hides as a children's app. Following the ad takes users to an App Store page that shows coins and says "Install and win."


As Kosta points out, the app is free and since most people believe that the App Store can be trusted, they will install the app anyway. As usual, the comments and reviews tell the real story as users are complaining that they haven't received the large bonuses that they were promised. Eleftheriou says that this app has been in the App Store for months and the developer has another app that does the same thing as this one does.

It would appear that Apple has removed "JungleRunner 2k21" from the U.S. App Store. The developer was apparently banking on the App Store's reputation for privacy and security to attract users. Besides Turkey, the online casino also appeared in other countries including Italy.

Speaking of kids, if you need to shop for a new phone for a little one, you might want to read this first.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Giveaway! Ting Mobile is gifting a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, two Galaxy A11
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
These iPhone 13/Pro concept renders give us our best look yet at Apple's next iPhones
Popular stories
Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not feature a dedicated S Pen slot

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
Sony now focusing on mobile rather than PlayStation exclusives

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless