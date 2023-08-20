This concept Galaxy S24 Ultra is what the phone might look like if all the rumors were true
1
A YouTuber with the user name 4RMD (via Tom'sGuide) has created a video that shows off a concept version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra that he has created based on current rumors about Samsung's next top-of-the-line flagship phone. As the creator notes in his video "promo," this concept envisions a 6.9-inch flat display with thin bezels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The design of the phone is less "Note-like" than we've seen in recent years with curved corners. An under-display camera performs the same duties as a front-facing camera: video chats and selfies.
Similar to the rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro models, this concept Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a titanium build and a new design for the rear camera array that includes an improved 200MP camera that produces better images in low light, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, a 50MP Telephoto camera with an improved sensor, and a 12MP Periscope Telephoto camera that delivers up to 12MP optical zoom and 120MP digital zoom.
Since this concept Galaxy S24 Ultra is based on current rumors, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 although there is speculation that the Exynos 2400 SoC will drive the phone in certain markets. Another recent rumor has the Galaxy S24 Ultra supporting as much as 16GB of RAM with a larger storage configuration and that has been included in the concept. This concept version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra has four color options: Phantom White, Phantom Purple, Phantom Black, and Gold. Exclusive Samsung colors are Red and Green.
A larger 5500mAh battery keeps the lights on and of course, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with the S Pen and the silo at the bottom of the device that stores it. Pricing of this concept Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,199. We should see the Galaxy S24 line introduced and released during the first quarter of 2024.
If all of the rumors about the Galaxy S24 Ultra come true, this concept version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be very close to Samsung's 2024 top-of-the-line flagship phone. Having said that, no device ever gets all of the design changes and specs passed along by tipsters and we still expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra to look very much like this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Things that are NOT allowed: