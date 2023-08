This concept Galaxy S24 Ultra is what the phone might look like if all the rumors were true

A YouTuber with the user name 4RMD (via Tom'sGuide ) has created a video that shows off a concept version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra that he has created based on current rumors about Samsung's next top-of-the-line flagship phone. As the creator notes in his video "promo," this concept envisions a 6.9-inch flat display with thin bezels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The design of the phone is less "Note-like" than we've seen in recent years with curved corners. An under-display camera performs the same duties as a front-facing camera: video chats and selfies.





Galaxy S24 Ultra sports a titanium build and a new design for the rear camera array that includes an improved 200MP camera that produces better images in low light, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, a 50MP Telephoto camera with an improved sensor, and a 12MP Periscope Telephoto camera that delivers up to 12MP optical zoom and 120MP digital zoom.





Similar to the rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro models, this conceptsports a titanium build and a new design for the rear camera array that includes an improved 200MP camera that produces better images in low light, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, a 50MP Telephoto camera with an improved sensor, and a 12MP Periscope Telephoto camera that delivers up to 12MP optical zoom and 120MP digital zoom.









Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with the S Pen and the silo at the bottom of the device that stores it. Pricing of this concept Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,199. We should see the

A larger 5500mAh battery keeps the lights on and of course, theis equipped with the S Pen and the silo at the bottom of the device that stores it. Pricing of this conceptstarts at $1,199. We should see the Galaxy S24 line introduced and released during the first quarter of 2024.