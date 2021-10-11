Notification Center

Android Software updates Oppo

ColorOS 12 launches globally rolling out on the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
ColorOS 12 launches globally, rolling out first on the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G
Today OPPO officially announced the ColorOS 12 globally and began rolling out the new operating system on its flagship OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G phone. ColorOS 12 was officially unveiled in China on September 17th making OPPO one of the first OEMs to roll out Google’s new Android 12.

Today’s global rollout will bring ColorOS 12 to Find X3 Pro devices in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia. With its new operating system, OPPO aims to give users a close-to-stock Android experience, along with rich UI features that boost productivity and enrich the user experience.

ColorOS 12 features


The ColorOS 12 operating system has four main pillars in its base - Inclusive Design, Smart Efficiency, Privacy Protection, and Lasting Smoothness. Each of these comes with its own set of features and functionalities.

Inclusive Design


OPPO has decided to adopt an internationalized approach with ColorOS 12 making inclusivity a top priority. This has been achieved by tweaking the page layouts to include more space and reducing information density and visual noise.

There’s a new color-coding in play too - bright colors are used to highlight important information and dark colors are used for secondary information. OPPO is also introducing OMOJI, the company’s 3D animated emojis which also use Face Capturing algorithms to mimic users’ facial expressions in real-time.

There’s a new Always-on Display 2.0 feature that allows users to put their 3D animated OMOJIs right on their lock screen.

Even though OPPO has opted not to use Google’s Material You design, there’s one cool feature that is present on both UIs - it’s the wallpaper color picker. It analyses the colors of a static wallpaper and applies them as a theme to the whole UI.

Smart Efficiency


The second core feature in ColorOS 12 is smart efficiency and it focuses on the way you connect your phone to a computer, as well as phone and energy management. The PC Connect feature allows users to cast their phone screen to a PC and control it from there, with easy drag-and-drop file transfer between the two devices.

There’s a new Visualized Battery Dashboard to help people monitor and manage their power usage, alongside a new One-Tap Power Saving feature. The Flex Drop feature we know from ColorOS 11 is back, allowing you to resize windows and multitask on your phone, as well as the 3-finger translate feature, that uses Google Lens to offer a real-time translation in apps, webpages, and images.

Privacy Protection


All Android 12 privacy features, such as Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators have been integrated into ColorOS 12, alongside some privacy features developed by the OPPO team.

Private System, Private Safe, and App Lock are all present, and there is a new Anti-peeping system that uses AI and smart sensors to detect if someone else is looking at your phone and hides detailed notification information accordingly.

Smooth Experience


OPPO introduces the Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 in its new operating system, which does something really interesting. Alongside the 300+ improved animation ColorOS 12 now attaches virtual mass to interface objects, making them move much more realistically.

The AI System Booster is a performance-optimization tool baked into the system, and it learns from your habits to ensure the smoothest possible operation. OPPO says that in internal testing the AI System Booster reduced RAM use by 30%, and prolonged battery life by an average of 12%. The GPA 2.0 (General Performance Adjustor) takes care of intense gaming sessions and should keep the phone from overheating.

Stay tuned for our full ColorOS 12 review!

ColorOS 12 rollout schedule:


From October 2021

  • Find X3 Pro 5G
  • Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition
  • Find X3
  • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G*
  • OnePlus 9 5G*

From November 2021

  • Find X2 Pro
  • Find X2 Pro Lamborghini Edition
  • Find X2
  • Find X2 League of Legends S10 Limited Edition
  • Reno6 Pro+ 5G
  • Reno6 Pro+ 5G Detective Conan Limited Edition
  • Reno6 Pro 5G
  • Reno6 5G

From December 2021

  • Ace2
  • Ace2 EVA Limited Edition
  • Reno5 Pro+ 5G
  • Reno5 Pro+ Artist Limited Edition 5G
  • Reno5 Pro 5G
  • Reno5 5G
  • Reno5 K 5G
  • K9 5G
  • A95 5G
  • A93 5G

First half of 2022

  • OnePlus 9R 5G*
  • OnePlus 8T*
  • OnePlus 8 Pro*
  • OnePlus 8*
  • OnePlus 7T Pro*
  • OnePlus 7T*
  • OnePlus 7 Pro*
  • OnePlus 7*
  • Reno Ace
  • Reno Ace Gundam Edition
  • Reno 10x zoom version
  • Reno Barcelona Custom Edition
  • Reno4 Pro 5G
  • Reno4 Pro 5G 2020 Summer Custom Edition
  • Reno4 Pro 5G Artist Limited Edition
  • Reno4 5G
  • Reno4 SE 5G
  • Reno3 Pro 5G
  • Reno3 Pro 5G Classic Blue Custom Edition
  • Reno3 5G
  • Reno3 vitality version
  • K9 Pro 5G
  • K7
  • K7x
  • A93s 5G
  • A92s 5G
  • A72 5G
  • A55 5G
  • A53 5G

*Only Chinese OnePlus phones will receive the update. Global models will stay on OxygenOS.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless