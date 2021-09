Oppo will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 this week

Oppo's ColorOS 12 could serve as a preview of OxygenOS 12

Loads of smartphone manufacturers have announced their intention to rollout Android 12 to select devices in the coming months, but none have showcased the final versions of their custom interfaces. Soon, that could change.Oppo has confirmed that it will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 at an event in China (via) later this week. The dedicated unveiling is scheduled to happen on September 16 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST.The brand hasn’t detailed its plans for the software, but it should introduce several new features and UI changes. There could even be some elements of Google’s Material You design language, although that’s no guaranteed.Oppo’s ColorOS 12 software is expected to rollout over the coming months to most of the company’s recent devices. The flagship Oppo Find X3 series should be one of the first to receive the update.Any rollout will be on hold until Google releases the stable version of Android 12 , however. The latter was originally expected to arrive in the first half of September, but now seems to be on track for a release in early October.In addition to Oppo smartphones, ColorOS 12 will be used on OnePlus devices in China. Many of the visual elements found in the software are likely to be included in OnePlus’ global OxygenOS 12 software too.