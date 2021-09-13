Oppo will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 this week

Xiaomi is locking devices that are activated in prohibited regions

This might be the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 at a killer price

Apple event 2021: How to watch and what to expect

No new iPads for you at Apple's big iPhone 13 launch event

New Apple AirPods 3 features may bring a higher price

Instagram is working on ‘Favorites’: a new way to control your feed!