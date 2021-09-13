Oppo will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 this week

Oppo will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 this week0
Oppo's ColorOS 12 could serve as a preview of OxygenOS 12
Oppo has confirmed that it will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 at an event in China (via Android Authority) later this week. The dedicated unveiling is scheduled to happen on September 16 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST.
Oppo’s ColorOS 12 software is expected to rollout over the coming months to most of the company’s recent devices. The flagship Oppo Find X3 series should be one of the first to receive the update.
In addition to Oppo smartphones, ColorOS 12 will be used on OnePlus devices in China. Many of the visual elements found in the software are likely to be included in OnePlus’ global OxygenOS 12 software too.