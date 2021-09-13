Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple iPhone 13 event
New iPhone, AirPods 3, Apple Watch 7 and more expected
0 d
00: 00: 00

Oppo will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 this week

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Oppo will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 this week
Loads of smartphone manufacturers have announced their intention to rollout Android 12 to select devices in the coming months, but none have showcased the final versions of their custom interfaces. Soon, that could change.

Oppo's ColorOS 12 could serve as a preview of OxygenOS 12 


Oppo has confirmed that it will announce ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 at an event in China (via Android Authority) later this week. The dedicated unveiling is scheduled to happen on September 16 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST.

The brand hasn’t detailed its plans for the software, but it should introduce several new features and UI changes. There could even be some elements of Google’s Material You design language, although that’s no guaranteed.

Oppo’s ColorOS 12 software is expected to rollout over the coming months to most of the company’s recent devices. The flagship Oppo Find X3 series should be one of the first to receive the update.

Any rollout will be on hold until Google releases the stable version of Android 12, however. The latter was originally expected to arrive in the first half of September, but now seems to be on track for a release in early October.

In addition to Oppo smartphones, ColorOS 12 will be used on OnePlus devices in China. Many of the visual elements found in the software are likely to be included in OnePlus’ global OxygenOS 12 software too.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Xiaomi is locking devices that are activated in prohibited regions
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Xiaomi is locking devices that are activated in prohibited regions
This might be the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 at a killer price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
This might be the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, or Series 5 at a killer price
Apple event 2021: How to watch and what to expect
by Joshua Swingle,  13
Apple event 2021: How to watch and what to expect
No new iPads for you at Apple's big iPhone 13 launch event
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
No new iPads for you at Apple's big iPhone 13 launch event
New Apple AirPods 3 features may bring a higher price
by Daniel Petrov,  0
New Apple AirPods 3 features may bring a higher price
Instagram is working on ‘Favorites’: a new way to control your feed!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Instagram is working on ‘Favorites’: a new way to control your feed!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless