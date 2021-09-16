Oppo cuts staff following OnePlus merger, affecting ColorOS team

Oppo cuts staff following OnePlus merger, affecting ColorOS team0
Oppo expanded too quickly into new markets and segments
Bloomberg reports that Oppo is cutting around 20% of staff across several software and device teams to consolidate resources with sub-brand OnePlus. The merger is said to have created “redundant positions” within the newly combined companies.
People familiar with the matter claim that an Internet of Things division responsible for the development of smartwatches and wireless earbuds, among other things, has also seen its stuff numbers cut.
Oppo’s rapid expansion into certain markets like India and Europe, as well as its focus on the premium segment and the competition from Apple and Xiaomi, also played a role in the decision to cut staff.
Overall, the brand hired too many people in a short space of time and needs to retreat a little. Only time will tell whether these cuts have an impact on the number of future wearable products, as well as the quality of software, from Oppo and OnePlus.