CMF by Nothing launches the $69 Watch Pro 2 with over 120 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces
Up Next:
The time is now: the CMF Watch Pro (2) is officially launched with lots of features and goodies! Users can expect a price that's more than modest and a bunch of features.
Let's go through them, but first, a quick refresher. CMF is Nothing's budget-friendly sub-brand that's on the mission of introducing the parent company's stylish, unique products to the masses with a twist. CMF came to life at the end of the Summer of 2023. In September 2024, three CMF products were launched: a smartwatch, a pair of wireless buds, and a fast charger.
Described by CMF itself as "a versatile and stylish smartwatch with an interchangeable bezel design", their Watch Pro 2 packs a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) offers a resolution of 432 x 432 pixels.
The first iteration of CMF's smartwatch brought along a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410 x 502 pixels resolution. It came with built-in GPS and features real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation tracking. The smartwatch includes all sorts of workouts and sports tracking features, as well as the ability to make and receive calls directly from your wrist – just like the new one.
There are over 100 watch faces with customizable options available on the CMF Watch Pro 2, including dynamic (interactive) and static watch faces. That's great, in my humble opinion!
The new CMF smart timepiece supports more than 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 5 sports. It also provides round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress levels.
There are features like Training goals setting, My Heart Rate and Warm-up exercises available for you to rock!
Users can make Bluetooth calls, control music, and utilize intelligent features like receiving notifications, remotely controlling the camera, and checking the weather. It is designed to accommodate an active lifestyle with IP68 water and dust resistance and boasts a battery life of up to 11 days.
The 305 mAh battery should result in 11 days of typical use, or 9 days of heavy use. That equals to 45.8 days in power saving mode and 17.4 hours of continuous Bluetooth calls or 25 hours of continuous GPS use!
To me, that sounds like a really nice deal, given that the CMF Watch Pro 2 is priced at $69 in the US. If an additional bezel and watch strap set are purchased, it will cost you $19 more. Still worth the price, given what you're getting!
"Products will be available to purchase from cmf.tech and retail partners. On there, you will find out the prices", reads the official CMF announcement. Pre-orders start today, July 8, with open sales commencing on July 12.
Let's go through them, but first, a quick refresher. CMF is Nothing's budget-friendly sub-brand that's on the mission of introducing the parent company's stylish, unique products to the masses with a twist. CMF came to life at the end of the Summer of 2023. In September 2024, three CMF products were launched: a smartwatch, a pair of wireless buds, and a fast charger.
Now, another round of CMF products have materialized:
- The CMF Phone 1
- The CMF Buds Pro 2
- The CMF Watch Pro 2
Described by CMF itself as "a versatile and stylish smartwatch with an interchangeable bezel design", their Watch Pro 2 packs a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) offers a resolution of 432 x 432 pixels.
The first iteration of CMF's smartwatch brought along a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410 x 502 pixels resolution. It came with built-in GPS and features real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation tracking. The smartwatch includes all sorts of workouts and sports tracking features, as well as the ability to make and receive calls directly from your wrist – just like the new one.
What else?
There are over 100 watch faces with customizable options available on the CMF Watch Pro 2, including dynamic (interactive) and static watch faces. That's great, in my humble opinion!
What's even better, the CMF Watch Pro 2 supports interchangeable bezels that come in the following colors and shapes:
- Dark Grey Curved Bezel
- Dark Grey Flat Bezel
- Ash Grey Curved Bezel
- Ash Grey Flat Bezel
Here's what they look like:
The CMF Watch Pro 2 in all four bezel variants. | Image credit - CMF by Nothing.
The new CMF smart timepiece supports more than 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 5 sports. It also provides round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress levels.
There are features like Training goals setting, My Heart Rate and Warm-up exercises available for you to rock!
Users can make Bluetooth calls, control music, and utilize intelligent features like receiving notifications, remotely controlling the camera, and checking the weather. It is designed to accommodate an active lifestyle with IP68 water and dust resistance and boasts a battery life of up to 11 days.
The CMF Watch Pro 2 should last 11 days of typical use. | Image credit - CMF by Nothing.
The 305 mAh battery should result in 11 days of typical use, or 9 days of heavy use. That equals to 45.8 days in power saving mode and 17.4 hours of continuous Bluetooth calls or 25 hours of continuous GPS use!
Recommended Stories
The CMF Watch Pro 2 looks great! | Image credit - CMF by Nothing.
"Products will be available to purchase from cmf.tech and retail partners. On there, you will find out the prices", reads the official CMF announcement. Pre-orders start today, July 8, with open sales commencing on July 12.
Here's what Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing says:
CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2, and CMF Buds Pro 2 showcase Nothing's unique approach to integrating creativity, practicality, and personalization through design. These products further mark our commitment to injecting fun into a boring industry, and I'm very excited to see the market feedback.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: