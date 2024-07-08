Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

CMF by Nothing launches the $69 Watch Pro 2 with over 120 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces

By
0comments
CMF by Nothing launches the $69 Watch Pro 2 with over 120 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces
The time is now: the CMF Watch Pro (2) is officially launched with lots of features and goodies! Users can expect a price that's more than modest and a bunch of features.

Let's go through them, but first, a quick refresher. CMF is Nothing's budget-friendly sub-brand that's on the mission of introducing the parent company's stylish, unique products to the masses with a twist. CMF came to life at the end of the Summer of 2023. In September 2024, three CMF products were launched: a smartwatch, a pair of wireless buds, and a fast charger.

Now, another round of CMF products have materialized:


Described by CMF itself as "a versatile and stylish smartwatch with an interchangeable bezel design", their Watch Pro 2 packs a 1.32-inch AMOLED always-on display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. For reference, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm) offers a resolution of 432 x 432 pixels.

The first iteration of CMF's smartwatch brought along a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410 x 502 pixels resolution. It came with built-in GPS and features real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation tracking. The smartwatch includes all sorts of workouts and sports tracking features, as well as the ability to make and receive calls directly from your wrist – just like the new one.

What else?


There are over 100 watch faces with customizable options available on the CMF Watch Pro 2, including dynamic (interactive) and static watch faces. That's great, in my humble opinion!

What's even better, the CMF Watch Pro 2 supports interchangeable bezels that come in the following colors and shapes:

  • Dark Grey Curved Bezel
  • Dark Grey Flat Bezel
  • Ash Grey Curved Bezel
  • Ash Grey Flat Bezel

Here's what they look like:


The new CMF smart timepiece supports more than 120 sports modes and automatic recognition of 5 sports. It also provides round-the-clock monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO₂), and stress levels.

There are features like Training goals setting, My Heart Rate and Warm-up exercises available for you to rock!

Users can make Bluetooth calls, control music, and utilize intelligent features like receiving notifications, remotely controlling the camera, and checking the weather. It is designed to accommodate an active lifestyle with IP68 water and dust resistance and boasts a battery life of up to 11 days.



The 305 mAh battery should result in 11 days of typical use, or 9 days of heavy use. That equals to 45.8 days in power saving mode and 17.4 hours of continuous Bluetooth calls or 25 hours of continuous GPS use!

Recommended Stories
To me, that sounds like a really nice deal, given that the CMF Watch Pro 2 is priced at $69 in the US. If an additional bezel and watch strap set are purchased, it will cost you $19 more. Still worth the price, given what you're getting!


"Products will be available to purchase from cmf.tech and retail partners. On there, you will find out the prices", reads the official CMF announcement. Pre-orders start today, July 8, with open sales commencing on July 12.

Here's what Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing says:

CMF Phone 1, CMF Watch Pro 2, and CMF Buds Pro 2 showcase Nothing's unique approach to integrating creativity, practicality, and personalization through design. These products further mark our commitment to injecting fun into a boring industry, and I'm very excited to see the market feedback.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless