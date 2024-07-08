Nothing’s sub-brand CMF unveils its Buds Pro (2), offering big features for a small price

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Nothing's affordable sub-brand CMF is back with the launch of several new devices, aiming to disrupt the entry-level market segment. Alongside the brand's latest CMF Phone (1) and Watch Pro (2), the second-generation earbuds, the Buds Pro (2), are also making their debut.

The new CMF Buds Pro (2) is official and up for pre-order


Joining the existing orange, dark grey, and light grey from the first generation, the new Buds Pro (2) arrives in an additional blue color option. The Buds Pro (2) includes a charging case available in corresponding colors. It boasts a compact design and features a Smart Dial.



With the Smart Dial, users can rotate for volume control and customize its functions for tasks like switching noise cancellation modes, playing or pausing music, and skipping tracks.

Additionally, the Smart Dial can activate Voice Assistant, answer or end calls, mute the microphone, and toggle Low Lag Mode on and off. Users have the option to permanently disable the Smart Dial to prevent accidental presses. All these settings are adjustable through the Nothing X app.


But the Nothing X app offers more than just that. For example, users can fine-tune bass performance directly through the app. The Buds Pro (2) features a dual-driver system with an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter. These earbuds support hybrid active noise cancellation as well as a transparency mode, and they are certified for Hi-Res audio with spatial audio effects.

The Buds Pro (2) also ensures clear and crisp calls, with each earbud equipped with three microphones and enhanced by Nothing's Clear Voice Technology 2.0.


Each earbud is powered by a 60mAh battery, while the case houses a 460mAh battery pack to keep them charged. The company guarantees:

  • Playback with ANC off: up to 43 hours with the case and up to 11 hours with just the buds.
  • Playback with ANC on or Transparency Mode: up to 26 hours with the case and up to 6.5 hours with just the buds.

The new buds also feature fast charging, allowing for a quick ten-minute charge that provides three hours of battery life for the buds alone or up to seven hours, including the case with ANC turned off. With ANC enabled, they promise 1.8 hours for the buds alone and up to six hours with the case.


When it comes to pairing, the new Buds Pro (2) supports Bluetooth 5.3 and is compatible with both Android and iOS. It also supports Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. Additionally, the earbuds feature ChatGPT integration, allowing users to call up ChatGPT directly from their CMF or Nothing phone.

I think this new audio offering from CMF looks quite promising, packing several features typically found in pricier earbuds, all at a budget-friendly price. Overall, the Buds Pro (2), with its specs and design, is ready to take on entry-level earbuds.

You can grab a pair later this month from the cmf.tech site and other stores. The Buds Pro (2) will be priced at $59 in the US and £59 in the UK. Nothing's sub-brand is launching them in the US, UK, Europe, and India.
