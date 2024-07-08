Nothing launches the CMF Phone (1): A budget-friendly device with a unique design





One standout feature that might surprise you at this price range is the CMF Phone (1)'s impressive display. With a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED screen, a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations, and HDR10+ support for vibrant visuals. The screen's brightness reaches a peak of 2000 nits, which should make it easily viewable even in bright sunlight. Nothing is turning heads in the smartphone world yet again, but this time with a budget-friendly option. The recently unveiled CMF Phone (1) is making a splash, notably for its remarkably low starting price of $199. While this version is exclusively available through Nothing's US Beta Program, those in India and Europe have access to slightly different configurations with varying price points.





The CMF Phone (1) will boast a 6.67" Super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate | Image credit: Nothing

Here are the main specs for those who like the numbers:



Display: 6.67-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 2000 nits

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G

RAM: Up to 16GB with RAM Booster

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Battery: 5,000mAh (claimed two-day battery life)

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 5G NR (bands n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n77, n78), 4G LTE (bands 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66), 3G UMTS (WCDMA bands 1, 4, 5, 8), 2G GSM 850/900/1800/1900

Rear camera: 50MP Sony sensor with Ultra XDR

Front camera: 16MP

Water/dust protection rating: IP52

Colors: Black, orange, and light green

The CMF Phone (1) is available in three colors: black, orange, and light green | Images credit — Nothing



Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 5G chip and up to 16GB of RAM, the CMF Phone (1) promises a smooth performance for everyday tasks and even some gaming. Nothing claims the phone's 5,000mAh battery can last up to two days on a single charge, which would be a significant advantage for users who are tired of constantly reaching for the charger.





The CMF Phone (1) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor | Image credit — Nothing

Sticking to Nothing's signature aesthetic, the CMF Phone (1) features a unique, customizable design. Unlike many other phones, it prioritizes personalization and practicality. A standout element is the detachable clip on the back, which doubles as a carabiner for convenient carrying and a kickstand for hands-free viewing. This clip is sold as a separate accessory, though, setting you back an additional $25 USD. Other accessories that will be available will be cases ($35 USD), a lanyard ($25 USD) and a card case (also $25 USD).





The CMF Phone (1)'s accessories, sold separately, add more convenience to the device | Image credit — Nothing

A unique feature that tech-savvy users might appreciate is the phone's removable back panel. Secured by four screws, it could potentially make it easier to replace the battery or other components down the line.





The CMF Phone (1) back panel is removable and can be swapped out for a different color | Image credit: Nothing

In the camera department, the CMF Phone (1) comes equipped with a 50MP Sony sensor on the rear, backed by software algorithms like Ultra XDR to enhance photos taken in challenging lighting conditions. For selfies, there's a 16MP front-facing camera.





The CMF Phone (1) will sport a 50MP main camera | Image credit — Nothing



While the specs might not compete with top-tier flagships, the CMF Phone (1) brings unique features and a user-centric design that are uncommon in its price range. The customizable design, particularly the detachable clip, sets it apart from other mid-range devices. Whether or not this modular approach will be widely adopted remains to be seen, but it certainly caters to users who value personalization and control over their devices.




