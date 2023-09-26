Nothing’s CMF sub-brand launches affordable Buds Pro, Watch Pro, and charger
Nothing introduced its CMF sub-brand last month with the goal to bring its stylish, unique products to the masses. Three CMF products were leaked not long ago: a smartwatch, a pair of wireless buds, and a fast charger.
Today, Nothing’s sub-brand launched its first three products in India. Specifically designed to mimic the qualities of premium products, the CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro, and CMF Power 65W GaN charger make very few compromises when it comes to design and specs.
The smartwatch includes all sorts of workouts and sports tracking features, as well as the ability to make and receive calls directly from your wrist. As far as the price goes, the CMF Watch Pro is available in Dark Gray and Metallic Gray for just INR 4499 ($55) and INR 4999 ($60), respectively.
On the other hand, the CMF Buds Pro promise high-quality sound thanks to active noise cancellation support. On top of that, the wireless buds are powered by a large battery that offer about 6.5 hours of use with ANC enable and no less than 11 hours without ANC.
Unlike the smartwatch, the CMF Buds Pro will be available for purchase in India in three different colors: Dark Gray, Light Gray, and Orange for just INR 3499 ($40).
Customers in India can purchase the Orange-only CMF Power 65W GaN charger for just INR 2999 ($35), while the rest of the world will also be able to pick this one up in Dark Gray.
The brand-new CMF Watch Pro sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 410 x 502 pixels resolution. It comes with built-in GPS and features real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation tracking.
Last but not least, the CMF Power 65W GaN charger comes with two USB-C ports and an USB-A port that allows it to simultaneously charge multiple devices. More importantly, the change is certified for use with Apple MFI-compatible cables, and supports standard protocols like Samsung 9V2A, DCP, Apple 2.4A, and QC4.0+/3.0/2.0.
