Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
iOS Android Software updates Apps

Clubhouse is getting a new Replay feature

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Clubhouse is getting a new Replay feature
Remember Clubhouse? The app skyrocketed in popularity in late 2020 and everyone wanted an invite. Now, after the honeymoon period is finally over, it seems that Clubhouse has survived the initial hype and the app is constantly getting new features.

The latest one is called Replay, and it’s been teased since September as a gamechanger for the voice-based social media app. As the name suggests, this new feature allows creators to record a session and post it on their profile or in a club. Clubhouse officially announced the rollout of Replay on its blog a couple of days ago. Here’s an excerpt from the press release:

“Replays are an optional feature that creators can choose to toggle on or off for any public room. When Replays are enabled, anyone on Clubhouse can replay the entire experience whenever they like. They’ll get to see the same elements of a live room like Leave Quietly, and watch the dynamic of the stage and audience shift and evolve throughout the discussion, including PTRs, mic taps, and all the special moments that only happen here.”
The new feature comes with some additional perks. Clubhouse users who are listening to a Replay will be able to “skip to the next speaker”, and also see Pinned Links (another new feature launched a couple of weeks ago). The links, pinned at the top of the conversation by the moderator, will remain active and dynamically change during the Replay.

Users will also be able to listen to the recording at 1.5x or 2x speed. Creators on the other hand will be able to download the source file for editing purposes and use it on other social networks such as YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok.

The final touch to the new Replay feature is something called Total Attendee Count. As you might’ve guessed already, it shows cumulative counts of all the people who came through a room, offering some statistics to creators and also bragging rights. The Replay feature (and all additional functionalities) is already rolling out to Clubhouse for Android and iOS.

Clubhouse timeline


Clubhouse launched back in April 2020, and by May 2020 it had just 1,500 users. Things remained quiet for half a year when the hype started to grow, fueled by big shots like Elon Musk doing interviews on the platform.

After the initial spike of 100-200,000 active users, Clubhouse skyrocketed and in January 2021 passed the 1 million mark. At one point the app was downloaded more than 8 million times from the App Store but since then things started to drop off.

According to a Sensor Tower research (via Business Insider), Clubhouse managed 922,000 downloads worldwide in April 2021. Compared to the 2.7 million downloads in March and 9.6 million downloads in February, that's a massive drop in performance.

The drop was attributed to competition launching similar services, such as Instagram Audio Rooms, Telegram Voice Chat, LinkedIn Live Audio Rooms, and Twitter Spaces. There were some other issues surrounding Clubhouse. In a major data breach, 1.3 million Clubhouse users had their personal data leaked.

The app finally arrived on Google Play Store in May, and in July, Clubhouse finally dropped the invite-only model, opening the app to all. In recent months the company has been adding new features in order to keep the users’ interest and stay on the radar.

You may also like:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

One UI 4.0 beta rolls out to Galaxy Note 20
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
One UI 4.0 beta rolls out to Galaxy Note 20
Google quietly pushed the Adaptive Sound feature to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Google quietly pushed the Adaptive Sound feature to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
First Moto G Power (2022) benchmarks leave us profoundly unimpressed
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
First Moto G Power (2022) benchmarks leave us profoundly unimpressed
An iPhone amazingly survives a drop from a plane with no damage
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
An iPhone amazingly survives a drop from a plane with no damage
Twitter Blue launches in the US and New Zealand: enjoy "Undo Tweet" and ad-free articles
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Twitter Blue launches in the US and New Zealand: enjoy "Undo Tweet" and ad-free articles
Probably the best Google Pixel 4 Black Friday deal is already here
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Probably the best Google Pixel 4 Black Friday deal is already here
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless