Clubhouse is getting a new Replay feature

“Replays are an optional feature that creators can choose to toggle on or off for any public room. When Replays are enabled, anyone on Clubhouse can replay the entire experience whenever they like. They’ll get to see the same elements of a live room like Leave Quietly, and watch the dynamic of the stage and audience shift and evolve throughout the discussion, including PTRs, mic taps, and all the special moments that only happen here.”

The new feature comes with some additional perks. Clubhouse users who are listening to a Replay will be able to “skip to the next speaker”, and also see Pinned Links (another new feature launched a couple of weeks ago). The links, pinned at the top of the conversation by the moderator, will remain active and dynamically change during the Replay.Users will also be able to listen to the recording at 1.5x or 2x speed. Creators on the other hand will be able to download the source file for editing purposes and use it on other social networks such as YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok.The final touch to the new Replay feature is something called Total Attendee Count. As you might’ve guessed already, it shows cumulative counts of all the people who came through a room, offering some statistics to creators and also bragging rights. The Replay feature (and all additional functionalities) is already rolling out to Clubhouse for Android and iOS.