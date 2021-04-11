Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

1.3 million Clubhouse users have their personal data leaked

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 11, 2021, 1:34 PM
1.3 million Clubhouse users have their personal data leaked
For those who have been fast asleep for the last few months, one of the fastest growing apps has been Clubhouse. It is an audio-only chatroom and at the moment it requires an invitation to join. It also is only available for iOS and a version for Android is reportedly months away.

Cybercrooks have used Clubhouse for some of their nefarious schemes including one we told you about yesterday. Fake ads on Facebook attempted to get victims to join the non-existent Clubhouse for PC. Signing up for this fake software resulted in malware being sent to users' devices although the ads have been discontinued.

The latest issue to pop up around Clubhouse is a major leak that exposed 1.3 million scraped user records. The incident occurred a few days after more than one billion user records from Facebook and LinkedIn were offered for sale online. The difference is that the Clubhouse records were leaked for free on a widely read hacker site.


The data that was leaked included a subscriber's User ID, Name, Photo URL, Username, Twitter handle, Instagram handle, Number of followers, Number of people followed by the user, Account creation date and the user profile name used by the person who invited this subscriber. In other words, it is a treasure trove of information for hackers.

Clubhouse has responded by saying that it has not experienced a data breach and that some of the information supposedly leaked has been available for free via the company's API. That alone brings up some questions about the user privacy policy put into place by Clubhouse. Why should there be a need for all of this data to be available (financial information like credit card numbers were not included)?


Cybernews suggests that uses beware of responding to suspicious messages, "phished" texts and emails and connection requests. Create strong passwords and consider the use of a password manager. And use two-factor authorization (2FA) for all of your online accounts.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Dummy model of 5G Apple iPhone 13 Pro reveals new notch design (VIDEO)
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless