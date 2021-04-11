1.3 million Clubhouse users have their personal data leaked
For those who have been fast asleep for the last few months, one of the fastest growing apps has been Clubhouse. It is an audio-only chatroom and at the moment it requires an invitation to join. It also is only available for iOS and a version for Android is reportedly months away.
Cybercrooks have used Clubhouse for some of their nefarious schemes including one we told you about yesterday. Fake ads on Facebook attempted to get victims to join the non-existent Clubhouse for PC. Signing up for this fake software resulted in malware being sent to users' devices although the ads have been discontinued.
The data that was leaked included a subscriber's User ID, Name, Photo URL, Username, Twitter handle, Instagram handle, Number of followers, Number of people followed by the user, Account creation date and the user profile name used by the person who invited this subscriber. In other words, it is a treasure trove of information for hackers.
Cybernews suggests that uses beware of responding to suspicious messages, "phished" texts and emails and connection requests. Create strong passwords and consider the use of a password manager. And use two-factor authorization (2FA) for all of your online accounts.