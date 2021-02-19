Clubhouse is exploding on the App Store







Meanwhile, Clubhouse is working hard to take the app out of beta and allow more users to register without the need for an invitation. Is Clubhouse the next big thing in social media? What do you think? The data from App Annie shows that Clubhouse has been downloaded more than 8 million times on the App Store, and this trend is going to last. Looking at the graph we can see a really steep curve starting from mid-January. The app is making huge ripples in the tech world, as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg not only joined Clubhouse but ordered a similar app to be developed under the Facebook branding Meanwhile, Clubhouse is working hard to take the app out of beta and allow more users to register without the need for an invitation. Is Clubhouse the next big thing in social media? What do you think?

