Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apps

Clubhouse is exploding on the App Store

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 19, 2021, 3:59 AM
Clubhouse is exploding on the App Store
You’ve probably heard of Clubhouse by now - the trending voice chat/podcast/conference app that has occupied headlines during the past few weeks. If you’re still wondering what this app really does and how to get invited, check out our article and get on the waiting list (or snatch an invite from a friend). But be quick, because the app is really exploding right now.

Also Read: What is Clubhouse and how do you get an invite?

Apparently, Clubhouse’s user base has grown more than four times since December 2020, according to data from research firm App Annie. Clubhouse launched back in April 2020, and by May 2020 it had just 1,500 users. The hype started to accumulate when big names like Elon Musk joined the platform and skyrocketed the number of users over the one million mark.


The data from App Annie shows that Clubhouse has been downloaded more than 8 million times on the App Store, and this trend is going to last. Looking at the graph we can see a really steep curve starting from mid-January. The app is making huge ripples in the tech world, as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg not only joined Clubhouse but ordered a similar app to be developed under the Facebook branding.

Meanwhile, Clubhouse is working hard to take the app out of beta and allow more users to register without the need for an invitation. Is Clubhouse the next big thing in social media? What do you think?

Are you excited about Clubhouse?

Vote View Result

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview 1 arrives
Popular stories
What are the bestselling 5G phones in the US? It's 2021, and small handsets aren't on the list
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: tips and tricks
Popular stories
Which phone size should I choose?

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores
Popular stories
BlackBerry is inching closer to a big 5G-flavored smartphone comeback
Popular stories
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is still reportedly in the works, now tipped for a fall release

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless